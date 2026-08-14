Ki Sung-yueng's Daughter Is a Basketball Prodigy... She Inherited Her 189 cm Father's DNA and Showed Off Her Athletic Talent

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Xion, the 12-year-old daughter of soccer player Ki Sung-yueng, showed off her long, slender build, just like her father, and displayed remarkable athletic ability even in basketball, which she tried for the first time.

On the 14th, a video titled "It's only been a few days since vacation started, so why am I already this tired?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Han Hye-jin."

In the video, Han Hye-jin had lunch with her daughter Xion, who was on vacation, and then visited an arcade.

Xion chose basketball. Using the long arms she inherited from her 189 cm-tall father, Ki Sung-yueng, she threw the ball steadily. Although it was her first time playing, she kept making shots in a row, impressing her mother, Han Hye-jin.

Surprised by her daughter's unexpected basketball skills, Han Hye-jin said, "I was amazed by Xion's basketball skills, which I didn't know she had." She added, "Her athletic ability is just like her father's, so even the first time she tries something, she has a great feel for it," praising her daughter's natural talent.

Han Hye-jin previously appeared on a TV program in 2023 and revealed her daughter's exceptional athletic ability and competitive spirit.

At the time, Han Hye-jin said, "My daughter loves sports and is extremely competitive. I sent her to soccer classes, but when a player on her team stole the ball and scored, she was so upset that she burst into tears. I thought I shouldn't put her in competitive sports, so she stopped going to soccer classes after that," drawing laughter.

Xion is known to resemble her mother, Han Hye-jin, but she is also attracting attention from fans for inheriting her father's physique and athletic talent.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin married Ki Sung-yueng, who is eight years younger than her, in 2013, and they have a daughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.