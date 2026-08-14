TWICE's Chaeyoung and Zion.T Were Not Breaking Up: "Clearly Groundless, We Will Take Strong Legal Action" (Full Statement)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Rumors that TWICE's Chaeyoung and singer-producer Zion.T had broken up have been confirmed as false. After checking directly with the artists themselves, both sides said the two are still dating and continue to share positive feelings.

On the 14th, both Chaeyoung's and Zion.T's agencies issued an official statement on the breakup rumors, saying, "The breakup rumors are clearly groundless."

They explained, "After confirming with the artists themselves, the two are still in a happy relationship and continuing to date." This firmly denied the earlier breakup rumors and made clear that they are still a couple.

In particular, both sides also said they would respond strongly to the spread of false information based on unverified claims.

The agencies stated, "We will continue to monitor to ensure that the artists' reputations are not damaged by baseless speculative reports, false information that differs from the facts, or malicious posts."

They added, "We will take strong legal action against provocative reporting and the spread of unverified claims."

Earlier in the day, one media outlet reported that Chaeyoung and Zion.T had grown distant because of their busy schedules and had naturally broken up, returning to being senior and junior colleagues in the entertainment industry. However, after both sides checked the facts, the report was found to be untrue.

Chaeyoung and Zion.T began publicly dating in April 2024, drawing attention from both inside and outside the music industry. At the time, both sides said, "The two have been dating for six months and are seeing each other with mutual affection." Chaeyoung was born in 1999, while Zion.T was born in 1989, making their age gap 10 years.

However, regarding this matter, both sides took a cautious stance, saying, "It is difficult to confirm because it concerns the artist's private life."

Meanwhile, Chaeyoung debuted with TWICE in 2015 and released her solo album 'LIL FANTASY vol.1' in September last year. Zion.T made his debut in the music scene in 2011 with 'Click Me.' He later won wide popularity with hits such as 'Yanghwa Bridge,' 'Eat,' 'No Make Up,' and 'The Song.'

Official statement from both agencies regarding breakup rumors involving Zion.T and Chaeyoung

Hello.

We would like to share the official position of both sides regarding today's reports about the breakup rumors involving Zion.T and Chaeyoung.

1. The breakup rumors are clearly groundless.

After confirming with the artists themselves, the two are still in a happy relationship and continuing to date.

2. Notice on strong action against the spread of false information

Both companies will continue to monitor the situation so that the artists' reputations are not damaged by baseless speculative reports, false information that differs from the facts, or malicious posts. We would like to state that we will take strong legal action against provocative reporting and the spread of unverified claims.

We also ask for your support for Chaeyoung as she makes a fresh start after recently launching her independent label, LIL FANTASY. We would also appreciate your continued interest and warm support for Zion.T's diverse and active music career.

Thank you.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.