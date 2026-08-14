"My kid's mom is really angry" Wooyoung turns into an overbearing parent... Takes on a villain role in 'Teach You a Lesson' (Screwballs)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Wooyoung will channel the notorious parent from the hit Netflix drama 'Teach You a Lesson.'

Netflix variety show 'Screwballs' captures the joys and sorrows of life as assembled by top 1 percent talents, without a single screw. With the strong and varied chemistry of Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung, Cho Sae-ho, Joo Woo-jae and Wooyoung, the cast's delightfully clueless character-driven antics deliver a weekly feast of laughs. The show has built a loyal fan base by offering games, costume punishments, trips, mukbangs, talk segments and even touching moments. After Seasons 1 through 5, titled 'Finding the Lost Screw,' 'Finding the Lost Wheel,' 'The Screwballs Breakup Show,' 'The Rival,' and 'The Game of Death,' Season 6, 'The Law of Survival,' has begun and entered Netflix's Top 10 in Korea.

Episode 2 of 'Screwballs Season 6 - The Law of Survival,' which will be released on Saturday the 15th, follows Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung, Cho Sae-ho, Joo Woo-jae and Wooyoung as they take on the 'god of acting' in their quest to become all-around entertainers.

Among them, Wooyoung, who starred in KBS2's hit drama 'Dream High,' stunned the cast by showing a range of emotions through facial expressions alone. He also showed off his status as the original idol-turned-actor with a nasty villain performance.

Wooyoung boasted, "I'll show you how it's done. I've been acting my whole life," then delivered the line "What did you do yesterday?" and successively displayed curiosity, anger, concern, mockery and seduction, earning the title of a "man of a thousand faces." Hong Jin-kyung exclaimed, "Wow, he's good," while Kim Sook began to feel threatened, saying, "He can really act."

Riding that momentum, Wooyoung goes a step further and takes on the overbearing parent from 'Teach You a Lesson.' In a sharp voice, he says, "You turned my kid into that, and now you think you can enjoy a life with evenings free?" He then blurts out, "Do you know that my kid's mom is very, very angry? Are you calling my kid's mom right now?" and leaves Kim Sook, who plays the teacher, in stitches by suddenly looking for the child's mother. Wooyoung then makes a surprise move by asking Kim Sook, "Then give me your number," before trying to make up by saying, "Let's go fishing together." He reportedly delivers a scene-stealing performance that starts with a nuisance and ends with pure chaos.

Meanwhile, Hong Jin-kyung shows confidence by openly sending a love call, saying, "I'm waiting for writer Park Ji-eun to contact me."

With Wooyoung's many faces that shook Kim Sook, and Hong Jin-kyung's confident acting as Park Ji-eun's muse, anticipation is rising for 'Screwballs,' where a fresh 'acting challenge' will unfold.

Meanwhile, 'Screwballs Season 6 - The Law of Survival' is released every Saturday at 11 a.m. on Netflix.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.