Lee Kang-in to Enter the Entertainment Industry? Signs Exclusive Contract with Park Bo-gum's Agency, The Black Label

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] National football team player Lee Kang-in has joined The Black Label. Lee, who has been active on the world stage, has signed a management contract with the entertainment agency, signaling a new move beyond the football pitch.

The Black Label said in an official statement on the 14th, "We have signed a management contract with South Korea national football team player Lee Kang-in."

The Black Label described Lee Kang-in as someone who "has proven his presence on the world stage" and said he is "widely regarded as a player with broad potential thanks to his outstanding skills and diligent attitude."

It added, "As a reliable partner who will always stand by Lee Kang-in as he pursues new challenges and shapes a new image, we will fully support his future endeavors."

With Lee Kang-in's arrival, The Black Label's management roster has become even more diverse. The agency currently represents actors Park Bo-gum, Yim Si-wan, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Lee Jong-won, as well as Taeyang of Big Bang, Rosé of BLACKPINK, Jeon Somi of I.O.I, Vince, MEOVV, ALLDAY PROJECT, and dancer Leejung Lee.

In particular, Lee Kang-in has drawn strong attention at home and abroad not only for his football skills but also through fashion, advertising, and various content projects. That has raised interest in what kind of new image he will present off the pitch with The Black Label.

Lee Kang-in recently left Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (PSG) and took on a new challenge by transferring to Atlético Madrid in Spain's La Liga. His contract runs through 2031, and the transfer fee is reported to be worth a total of 40 million euros, including a base fee of 35 million euros and an additional 5 million euros in options, or about 66.5 billion won.

As Lee Kang-in expands his presence on the European stage, he is preparing for another leap forward with his new team at Atlético Madrid. At the same time, his management deal with The Black Label in South Korea suggests that he will broaden his influence not only as a football player but also across a range of fields.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.