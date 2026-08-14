So Jae-won Takes Aim at Ha Young, Then Shows Respect for Descendants of Independence Activists: "I Will Cast Them in My Works No Matter What"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Writer So Jae-won is drawing attention after criticizing actor Ha Young and then unveiling a concrete support plan for descendants of Korean independence activists. Rather than stopping at criticism, he said he would create opportunities for their descendants through his own works, showing a willingness to take direct action.

On the 14th, So Jae-won posted a long message on his account, beginning with, "Choi Bool-am's father was Choi Cheol, a Korean independence activist."

He first recalled his special connection with actor Choi Bool-am. So wrote, "As befits the descendant of a distinguished family, Choi Bool-am has long been with us as the 'nation's father' on the small screen," expressing his affection for Choi.

He added, "It was an honor that your final drama appearance was in my work. I was the only one who took part in the casting and personally brought you on board. And the drama you appeared in became my last drama as well," describing their unusual bond.

So also explained why he had not directly involved himself in casting for his works until now. He wrote, "As a novelist, I only wanted the title of being the first writer to adapt my original novel into both films and dramas. After achieving that dream, I returned to literature and wrote works that spoke for the vulnerable."

He continued, "After that, even when my novels were adapted for the screen, I no longer got involved in casting." He added, "If I wrote the script or took part in casting, I felt guilty, as if I were taking away someone else's dream and livelihood. What was a hobby-like detour for me could be the whole of someone's life."

He said, however, that this incident changed his mind.

So said, "But from now on, I may get a little more involved in casting. Through this incident, I learned that descendants of great families are active as actors in many fields."

He also made a specific pledge of support for descendants of independence activists. He emphasized, "If the country and society cannot make the descendants of independence fighters shine, then I should at least use my humble writing to make them shine," adding, "In this way, I want to lead the very normal change that says, 'If you fought for independence, your family prospers and is respected for three generations,' as someone who holds a pen."

He then made his position clear, saying, "The natural respect and honor given to descendants of independence fighters must be clearly distinguished from that given to descendants of pro-Japanese collaborators."

He also spoke about the principles he has upheld as a writer. So wrote, "My belief that a writer's pen must always be just has remained unchanged since my debut at 26, and that is the reason for my pen."

He also hinted that he would become more actively involved in his works going forward. He said, "For the sake of protecting my pen, and to awaken those who have grown accustomed to a blurred history, I will now actively involve myself in my works and will no longer pretend to be humble," adding, "I realize this is the only way I can repay the debt I owe to history and to the independence fighters as a citizen of the Republic of Korea."

At the end, he revealed a more direct and concrete plan. So began, "Isn't this writing a bit grand?" and then said, "To put it simply, from now on, descendants of independence fighters will definitely appear in my works."

He added, "At the very least, shouldn't descendants be able to hear people say they benefited from their ancestors? I am in a position where I can do that much." He once again stressed his intention to give descendants of independence activists real opportunities through his works.

He concluded with, "Long live Korean independence!"

His remarks are drawing even more attention because they came after he had already spoken out publicly about the pro-Japanese controversy surrounding Ha Young.

Earlier, in response to Ha Young's remarks, So had said, "I feel fear rather than anger over Ha Young's comments and the article," adding, "When we forget history, lies become truth."

He then quoted a line from his novel "Story," saying, "If we forget history, the names that should be great disappear, and the names that should be condemned become great. We must protect history," underscoring the importance of remembering and paying attention to history.

The controversy surrounding Ha Young began recently when she revealed her family background on a television program. Appearing on KBS2's "Problem Child in House," she said she came from a family of doctors spanning four generations. She explained that her great-grandfather studied Western medicine in Japan, opened a clinic in Hanyang, and treated Emperor Gojong. Later, when it became known that the great-grandfather she mentioned was the doctor Ahn Sang-ho, his activities during the Japanese colonial period came back into focus. In particular, records showing that Ahn Sang-ho was listed as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916 sparked controversy over pro-Japanese activities.

Ha Young's agency initially denied the allegations, saying some of the claims were not true, but later corrected its position.

The agency said, "After further verification, we confirmed that there is indeed a record showing Ha Young's great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, was listed as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916," adding, "We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the claims were 'groundless' without sufficient verification."

The following is the full text of writer So Jae-won's social networking service post.

Choi Bool-am's father was Choi Cheol, a Korean independence activist. As befits the descendant of a distinguished family, Choi Bool-am has long been with us as the 'nation's father' on the small screen.

It was an honor that your final drama appearance was in my work. I was the only one who took part in the casting and personally brought you on board. And the drama you appeared in became my last drama as well.

As a novelist, I only wanted the title of being the first writer to adapt my original novel into both films and dramas. After achieving that dream, I returned to literature and wrote works that spoke for the vulnerable. After that, even when my novels were adapted for the screen, I no longer got involved in casting.

If I wrote the script or took part in casting, I felt guilty, as if I were taking away someone else's dream and livelihood. What was a hobby-like detour for me could be the whole of someone's life.

But from now on, I may get a little more involved in casting. Through this incident, I learned that descendants of great families are active as actors in many fields.

If the country and society cannot make the descendants of independence fighters shine, then I should at least use my humble writing to make them shine. In this way, I want to lead the very normal change that says, 'If you fought for independence, your family prospers and is respected for three generations,' as someone who holds a pen. The natural respect and honor given to descendants of independence fighters must be clearly distinguished from that given to descendants of pro-Japanese collaborators.

My belief that a writer's pen must always be just has remained unchanged since my debut at 26, and that is the reason for my pen.

For the sake of protecting my pen, and to awaken those who have grown accustomed to a blurred history, I will now actively involve myself in my works and will no longer pretend to be humble. I realize this is the only way I can repay the debt I owe to history and to the independence fighters as a citizen of the Republic of Korea.

Isn't this writing a bit grand?

To put it simply, from now on, descendants of independence fighters will definitely appear in my works.

At the very least, shouldn't descendants be able to hear people say they benefited from their ancestors?

I am in a position where I can do that much.

Long live Korean independence!

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.