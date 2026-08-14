"The person who recognized my acting"... Kim Hee-ae mourns the late director Ahn Pan-seok, her Secret Affair connection, on his final journey

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] Actor Kim Hee-ae looked back on the happy moments she shared with the late director Ahn Pan-seok as she offered her final farewell. She expressed her affection for the late director, who trusted her with two projects, saying, "I am deeply grateful and truly respect you."

On the 14th, Kim Hee-ae paid tribute to Ahn Pan-seok by sharing several photos from the set on her social networking service.

The released photos showed Ahn, Kim Hee-ae, and other cast and crew members looking at monitors together on set. From serious filming moments to bright smiles, the images captured the time she spent with the late director in vivid detail.

Kim Hee-ae recalled the time, saying, "Seeing everyone laughing together while looking at the monitor makes me think it must have been a truly happy set." She also reflected on her special bond with Ahn, saying, "Thanks to the director, I was able to work on two great projects."

She then offered her final farewell, saying, "You recognized my acting and gave me such a precious opportunity." She added, "I am deeply grateful and respect you."

Kim Hee-ae and Ahn Pan-seok built a close connection through two productions. Their first collaboration was JTBC's How Long I've Kissed in 2012. Kim played Yoon Seo-rae, an ordinary housewife, and received praise for her performance alongside Ahn's signature realistic direction.

The two reunited two years later in JTBC's Secret Affair in 2014. Kim played arts foundation planning director Oh Hye-won and delivered a bold romance with Yoo Ah-in, who portrayed genius pianist Lee Sun-jae. In particular, Secret Affair drew major attention not only for its daring premise involving a man and woman with a 20-year age gap, but also for its delicate portrayal of power and desire in the art world. Its final episode recorded a series-high 5.4 percent viewership among paid households, according to Nielsen Korea.

Meanwhile, Ahn Pan-seok was loved as one of Korea's leading drama directors for works including Behind the White Tower, How Long I've Kissed, Secret Affair, Heard It Through the Grapevine, Something in the Rain, Spring Night, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, and The Art of Negotiation. He collapsed from a brain hemorrhage on the 12th, underwent treatment, but never recovered and passed away at the age of 64. His funeral altar was set up at the funeral hall at Seoul National University Hospital. The funeral procession will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the 15th, and the burial site is Seoul Seunghwa Center. ENA's Love Doctor, scheduled to air in October, became his final work.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.