Cigarette Burn Vandalism on New Car... Epik High's Mithra Jin Reveals a Famous Broadcaster PD's Abuse of Power, Leaving Members Furious

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Mithra Jin of Epik High recalled a shocking incident in which a broadcaster PD threw a cigarette into his first car, which he had worked hard to buy, and left burn marks behind. He said he had even tolerated smoking inside the car, but the unexpected act eventually left him traumatized.

On the 13th, a video titled "Isn't social life hard?" was uploaded to the Official Epik High YouTube Channel.

That day, the members discussed how to turn down friends who want to go on a trip in a new car. In the middle of the conversation, Mithra Jin brought up a shocking memory tied to his first car.

Mithra Jin explained the situation, saying, "It was when I had just bought a new car. I hardly drove it back then." Because of a filming schedule, he had no choice but to drive his car, and he ended up traveling with a PD.

The problem started after they got in the car. Mithra Jin recalled, "The PD smoked inside the car." He added, "That part was okay. I could get rid of the smell." But the PD's behavior did not stop there.

Mithra Jin said, "Then he put out the cigarette inside the car," shocking Tablo and DJ Tukutz. He explained, "He dropped the cigarette in my car, and it left black scorch marks."

The other members were also angered by Mithra Jin's account. Tablo and DJ Tukutz reacted strongly, saying, "What an inconsiderate jerk." Tablo even asked, "Which broadcaster was it?" as he tried to identify the PD. Mithra Jin held back, saying, "I can't say that." He added, "Ever since then, I've had trauma, so I usually don't give rides to people I don't know."

Meanwhile, Epik High continues to actively communicate with fans through its official YouTube channel.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.