ONEWE Completes Its Unknown World... Releases 'Scenario' on the 19th

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The unknown world of the talented band ONEWE is coming together.

On the 13th, ONEWE posted a highlight lyric book for its third full-length album, "Unknown Atlas," on its official social media accounts. The video featured audio and partial lyrics from 12 new tracks, including the title song "Scenario," as well as "Tinker Bell," "Fairy Tale," "Lilliput," "Laputa," "Bloody Pinocchio," "Imposter," "Stand Up," "It’s a Beautiful Day," "It’s You," "Hope We Don’t Stay Frozen in the Time That Has Passed," and "To Be Continued."

ONEWE will release its third full-length album at 6 p.m. on the 19th. The album marks the final chapter in the dot, line, and plane series the group has been building. All members took part in the songwriting process, further solidifying the band’s identity. The title track, "Scenario," tells the story of rediscovering long-forgotten dreams and passion, and writing a new script instead of accepting a predetermined ending. Lyrics such as "Go to the most beautiful page / Let's write a lovely ending / The sequel made by you and me from now on / This is all my scenario" create the feeling of watching a film unfold.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.