Heo Nam-jun to Become a "1 Trillion Won Heir"... Already Set for His Next-Next Project, Showing Fierce Momentum

Heo Nam-jun is on a remarkable run. After solidifying his presence as a lead actor in SBS's My Royal Nemesis, he is currently filming tvN's Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid and has already received an offer for his next-next project. This time, he would play a man who suddenly joins a game involving a 1 trillion won inheritance.

On the 14th, H Solid, Heo Nam-jun's agency, said that his appearance in the new drama Money Reform is "under review."

Earlier, it was reported that Heo Nam-jun had been offered the lead role of Yoo Il-han in Money Reform, which is scheduled to air on SBS.

Money Reform is based on the Kakao Webtoon of the same name. The story begins when Yoo Il-han, who has been living a life at the bottom, receives news of the death of a father he has never met. He then gets the chance to inherit as much as 1 trillion won, drawing him into a massive inheritance game. The character Heo Nam-jun has been offered is someone who is suddenly thrown into a game with 1 trillion won at stake and grows through a series of events.

If the casting is finalized, Heo Nam-jun's nonstop momentum will continue.

Earlier this year, Heo Nam-jun played Cha Segye in SBS Friday–Saturday drama My Royal Nemesis, where he starred opposite Lim Ji-yeon. He made a strong impression as a romantic comedy lead by portraying the transformation of a sharp-tongued, arrogant chaebol who falls in love. My Royal Nemesis opened with a 4% rating for its first episode and rose to 11% by the finale. With the drama's success, Heo Nam-jun also drew attention as a rising male lead actor.

Without much time to enjoy his popularity, Heo Nam-jun has already moved on to his next project and is currently filming tvN's new drama Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid, which is scheduled to air next year. Set in 1926 Keijō, the series follows the story of Heo Su-a, a maid from a pro-Japanese family, and independence activist Kang Eui-hyun. In the drama, Heo Nam-jun plays Song Hae-su, an independence fighter who will stop at nothing for his country's freedom. The role is a complete contrast to Cha Segye, the chaebol character he played in My Royal Nemesis.

Against this backdrop, interest in Heo Nam-jun's next-next project has already grown as he is also considering Money Reform after Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid.

Meanwhile, Heo Nam-jun will hold his first solo fan meeting since debut, HEO's NEXT?, at KBS Arena in Seoul on the 22nd. He is also set to meet fans in Tokyo, Japan, in October.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.