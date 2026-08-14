Hong Jin-kyung Makes Shocking Confession About a "Final Moments Vlog"... "I’ll Show the Moment My Breath Fades Away"

[Sportschosun, Park A-ram] Model Hong Jin-kyung revealed her extraordinary passion for broadcasting, even mentioning a "final moments vlog."

On the 13th, the YouTube channel "Hello, I'm Choi Hwa-jung" released a video titled "The reason Uhm Jung-hwa, Hong Jin-kyung and Choi Hwa-jung have never fought in 35 years."

That day, Hong Jin-kyung talked about her own channel and future activities, saying she still has many things she wants to do. She said, "I still have so many things I want to do," and added, "If I ever really run out of things I want to do, I might take a year off, but not now."

When the production team said, "We even decided to film a 'final moments vlog,'" Hong Jin-kyung laughed and replied, "Right up until the moment my breath fades away," drawing laughter.

Hong Jin-kyung then said, "But I don't think that kind of thing is good," while adding, "Still, I want to be honest and talk about personal things even in a situation where I'm dying."

She went on to add, "But I think the PD would say, 'Senior, you have to say it for broadcast,'" sending the set into laughter.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.