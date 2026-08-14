Kim Dae-hee’s Beautiful Eldest Daughter Wins Admission to a College of Korean Medicine After Transferring from Yonsei University, Making Him Proud

[Sportschosun reporter An Ji] Comedian Kim Dae-hee smiled with pride as he shared the news that his eldest daughter, Kim Sa-yoon, who drew attention after appearing on last year’s tvN STORY·E Channel variety show "My Child’s Love," has been accepted to a College of Korean Medicine.

On the 14th, tvN’s "You Quiz on the Block" released a teaser titled, "We came to do comedy, but we’ll leave after bragging about our children. After Dae-hee’s daughter was accepted to a College of Korean Medicine, good news has also arrived for Jun-ho."

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk asked Kim Dae-hee, "I have good news. I heard your daughter got into a College of Korean Medicine. How happy are you?"

Kim Dae-hee replied, "She entered Yonsei University last year," and added, "Then she suddenly said she wanted to transfer. I wasn’t expecting it, but she got in." He proudly shared that his daughter had been accepted to the College of Korean Medicine.

After hearing that, Yoo Jae-suk laughed and said, "Dae-hee really put together a full spread by mentioning his daughter’s College of Korean Medicine news and adding Yonsei University on top." As a father of two, he said he could fully relate.

At the time of filming, Kim Jun-ho had not yet revealed that his wife, Kim Ji-min, was pregnant, so he said he was "working on it." Yoo Jae-suk responded with encouragement, saying, "Since the two of you are making an effort, I think a blessing will come."

After the recording, on the 30th of last month, Kim Ji-min announced her pregnancy on her social networking service, writing, "Last year in 2025, we became a forever pair, and this year in 2026, we became the trio we had dreamed of." She added, "A beautiful life has come to my small belly," drawing congratulations from many people. She is reportedly due to give birth next February.

The "You Quiz on the Block" team also offered congratulations, saying, "Congratulations on the news of Kim Jun-ho’s second generation. Kim Jun-ho has become a father of two, from a comedy dad to a dad of two."

Meanwhile, the episode of "You Quiz on the Block" featuring Kim Dae-hee and Kim Jun-ho will air on the 19th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.