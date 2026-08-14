Jun Hyun-moo Takes a 7-Hour Flight for Just 29 Hours of Fun... Where Is He Going on This Spontaneous Overseas Trip?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] On "I Live Alone," Jun Hyun-moo embarks on a spontaneous overseas trip that lasts just 29 hours. After flying for seven hours to reach his destination, Jun Hyun-moo fills his schedule from day to night with a traditional market, an amusement park, and local restaurants. He then heads off somewhere else, raising curiosity.

In the episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone," which airs today (the 14th), Jun Hyun-moo's challenge of a spontaneous overseas trip will be revealed.

In the released photos, Jun Hyun-moo is seen leaving the airport, arriving at his destination after a seven-hour flight, and enjoying his trip. With only a short one-night, two-day getaway ahead of him, curiosity is rising over where he has traveled.

Excluding flight time, Jun Hyun-moo has only 29 hours to fully enjoy the trip. Taking the wheel himself and driving wherever his heart leads, he becomes immersed in the unfamiliar scenery before him, saying, "I was in Korea just a moment ago..."

First, Jun Hyun-moo visits a local traditional market and enjoys a tasting tour of various regional specialties. There, he unexpectedly holds a fan meeting with locals who recognize him, drawing attention to what the newly crowned "global market prince" will look like.

Jun Hyun-moo also experiences an unexpected fear-filled ordeal while heading to a night-view spot in the travel destination. In the dark, he is expected to show both a terrified side, shouting, "Why are you doing this!" and a completely drained look after being swept up in the energy of an amusement park.

His food tour, an essential part of any trip, also continues. As dishes fill the table, Jun Hyun-moo begins eating furiously, saying, "The visuals are incredible!" He also reveals that the restaurant was recommended by Lee Joo-seung and Ko Sung-hwan, further heightening curiosity about the destination.

Jun Hyun-moo's spontaneous trip, which begins at Incheon International Airport and ends with dinner in an unfamiliar destination on a dark night, is said to continue deep into the night, building anticipation for the full broadcast.

Jun Hyun-moo's "29-hour spontaneous overseas trip" can be seen on MBC's "I Live Alone," airing today (the 14th) at 11:10 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.