"Lee Jin-ho, Charged with Illegal Gambling and Drunk Driving, Faces a Two-Year Prison Sentence... 'I Have Lived Regretting It Every Day'"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] Prosecutors' Office has sought a two-year prison sentence for comedian Lee Jin-ho, 40, who was brought to trial on charges of habitual gambling and drunk driving.

At the first trial's closing hearing on the 14th, held before Judge Ahn Tae-yoon of the Criminal Division 1 at the Yeoju Branch of the Suwon District Court, prosecutors described the details of Lee's offenses and made the request.

Prosecutors said Lee transferred about 870 million won to gambling sites 664 times from May 11, 2023, to October 14, 2024, exchanged the money for cyber currency, and repeatedly gambled.

Regarding the drunk driving charge, they said he was found to have driven about 70 kilometers on September 24 last year with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%. That was above the 0.08% level that leads to a driver's license revocation.

Lee's lawyer admitted all the charges in court and asked for leniency. The lawyer said, "The defendant is deeply remorseful and admits the charges," adding, "He has never been criminally punished before, and he says he will never commit a crime again."

Lee also expressed remorse in person. He told the court, "I have lived regretting my mistake every day," and pleaded, "I will never do it again."

Lee was indicted without detention on May 29 on charges including habitual gambling and violations of the Road Traffic Act, including drunk driving.

Earlier, Police began an investigation after receiving a complaint through e-People asking them to look into Lee's gambling and fraud allegations. After completing the probe, Police sent the case to prosecutors.

The sentencing hearing for Lee is scheduled to take place at 9:40 a.m. on the 1st of next month at the Yeoju Branch of the Suwon District Court.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.