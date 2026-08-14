Lawyer Lee In-cheol, a great-grandson of an independence activist, tears into Ha Young: "You should visit the Provisional Government Building in Shanghai yourself"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Lawyer Lee In-cheol, a descendant of an independence activist, urged actress Ha Young, who has been caught in controversy over her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities, to visit the Provisional Government Building in Shanghai in person. He said he himself was moved to tears as he recalled the hardships his ancestors must have endured there, and asked Ha Young and her family to confront the site of history directly.

On the MBN program "The Punch," which aired on the afternoon of the 13th, the show addressed the pro-Japanese activities surrounding Ha Young's great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho.

That day, lawyer Lee In-cheol, the great-grandson of independence activist Song Gi-ju, shared his own feelings about the controversy. In particular, he suggested that Ha Young and her family visit the Provisional Government Building of the Republic of Korea in Shanghai, China, in person. His point was that simply learning history from books or documents is not enough, and that standing at the places where independence activists actually worked could help them better understand the conditions under which they fought to protect Korea.

During the discussion, Lee became emotional as he recalled his own visit to the Provisional Government Building in Shanghai. He said, "I visited the building before Independence Movement Day. After seeing the building, which was smaller than I expected, in person, I realized how difficult the conditions must have been for the independence activists." He added that he was overwhelmed with tears as he thought about the sacrifices of his ancestors, and said, "I hope Ha Young and her family will also visit the site of history and feel it for themselves."

Earlier, Ha Young appeared on KBS2's "Problem Child in House" and introduced herself as coming from a "fourth-generation family of doctors," while also speaking about her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho. She said that he studied medicine in Japan, opened a Western-style clinic in Hanyang, and treated Emperor Gojong.

However, after the broadcast, Ahn Sang-ho's activities during the Japanese colonial period were brought back into focus online, and the controversy spread. A researcher who took part in compiling the Biographical Dictionary of Pro-Japan Collaborators also recently said that Ahn's actions could be judged as pro-Japanese.

As the backlash grew, Ha Young released a handwritten apology on the 12th. She said, "I bow my head and sincerely apologize for the deep disappointment and hurt caused by matters related to my great-grandfather," and explained that she had only known a fragmentary version of his life through stories passed down by her family. She then said that after looking into the relevant materials herself, she learned of her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities, and admitted, "I have spoken about my great-grandfather in many public settings as if it were something my family could be proud of, despite my ignorance."

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.