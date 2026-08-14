Park Ha-sun, the honest reason she only wears cheap hats instead of designer ones... “They’ll get wrinkled in the trunk anyway.”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Park Ha-sun revealed why she usually prefers affordable and practical hats over expensive brand hats.

On the 14th, Park Ha-sun posted a candid message along with a photo of herself wearing a hat on her personal account. She explained her reason for purchasing the hat she was wearing, writing, "Yeah, the hat from a few days ago was also from Coupang.

There weren't any hats in brands that I liked. Besides, it gets wrinkled in the trunk anyway.

It's cheap and sturdy. " In the released photo, Park Ha-sun paired a raffia hat with a white blouse, creating a relaxed resort vibe.

Despite being an affordable product, it exuded a sophisticated atmosphere as it harmonized with Park Ha-sun's signature neat styling. In particular, Park Ha-sun drew attention by showing that she prioritizes practicality and a design that suits her well over simply the brand name.

Meanwhile, Park Ha-sun married actor Ryu Soo-young in 2017 and they have a daughter. Currently, Park Ha-sun is continuing her broadcasting activities by appearing in variety programs such as 'Divorce Cooling Camp' and 'Hidden Eye'.

She is also scheduled to appear in the play 'The Secret of Flowers', which is set to begin performances this coming September. tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.