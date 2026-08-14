Pregnant After 9 Years of Marriage, Kim Gyu-seon Shows Off Her Baby Bump and Beams

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kim Gyu-seon has shared an update while pregnant.

On the 14th, Kim Gyu-seon posted a photo along with the caption, "A fake young and cute person's outing."

The released photo showed Kim Gyu-seon out and about. Styled with her hair slicked back, she drew attention with her still-innocent beauty.

In particular, Kim Gyu-seon, who is currently pregnant, caught the eye as she smiled brightly with her hand resting on her slightly visible baby bump. Her unchanged beauty and relaxed presence during pregnancy also stood out.

Meanwhile, Kim Gyu-seon previously announced through her YouTube channel that she was pregnant after nine years of marriage and said she is due to give birth in December.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.