BTS's V and Jungkook Show Off Broad Shoulders in Sleeveless Tops, Flaunting Impressive Muscular Physiques

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] BTS members V and Jungkook showed off their solid physiques by continuing to work out steadily even during their World Tour.

On the 14th, V posted a video on his social networking service without any caption.

The video shows V heading to a gym to work out with Jungkook. As music played, the two let their bodies move to the rhythm. Even without making any special moves, they naturally went with the beat, showing their relaxed vibe and signature swagger.

In particular, V and Jungkook drew attention for their standout physiques in sleeveless tops. Jungkook showed off his healthy, muscular build with a bold tattoo covering one arm, broad shoulders, and well-defined arm muscles. V also displayed his shoulders, shaped through exercise. He then leaned close to the camera and grabbed attention with his handsome visuals.

Even with their busy World Tour schedule, the two continue to make time for exercise. Since they have to deliver high-intensity performances on stage, they appear to be managing their stamina and condition through consistent workouts.

Earlier, after finishing their Baltimore concert on the 11th local time, V and Jungkook held a Weverse LIVE and asked fans who had recently encountered them at a hotel gym to respect their privacy.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently carrying out the North American leg of its World Tour 'Arirang.' The group will continue performing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on the 15th and 16th, and is scheduled to take the stage at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada, on the 22nd and 23rd.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.