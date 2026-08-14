Hong Ji-min Says Her Father Joined the Independence Movement at 16... "This Is What Real Family Pride Looks Like" ('Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Musical actress Hong Ji-min said, "My father is Mr. Hong Chang-sik, who joined the independence movement when he was 16."

KBS2's "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend," which airs on the 15th, will present a meaningful stage under the special theme "81st Anniversary of Liberation: Anonymous Devotion, Immortal Songs," revisiting the lives of hidden independence activists.

On this day, six teams of representative musicians from different genres, including Hong Ji-min and Yang Joon-mo, Seomoon Tak, Jisun of Loveholic, MC Haemmer and La Poem, Kim Junsu and Ahn Ye-eun, and Lim Kyu-hyung, will take the stage for a moving tribute performance. Hong Ji-min's revelation that she is a descendant of a real independence activist is drawing attention.

Hong Ji-min said, "My father is Mr. Hong Chang-sik, who joined the independence movement when he was 16," and shared how meaningful her participation was, surprising many. To honor her father's noble devotion, she chose Insuni's "Father," promising a performance with deep emotional resonance. Her partner Yang Joon-mo also portrayed the life of independence activist An Jung-geun in the musical "Hero." Ahn Ye-eun reportedly raised the white flag before the stage even began, saying, "There is no way to compete."

The six independence activists to be highlighted by "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend" and the song lineup have also been revealed, raising expectations. Hong Ji-min and Yang Joon-mo will spotlight Hong Chang-sik with Insuni's "Father." Seomoon Tak will honor Dong Poong-shin with Kim Su-cheol's "A Flower That Didn't Bloom." Jisun of Loveholic will revisit Kim Hyang-hwa with Park Chae-seon and Lee Ryuseok's "I Pungjin Sewol." MC Haemmer and La Poem will sing A Poet and a Village Headman's "Thorn Tree" to remember Kim Yong-hwan. Kim Junsu and Ahn Ye-eun will shine a light on Kim Hyang-hwa with Kim Kwang-seok's "Stand Up," while Lim Kyu-hyung will honor Yoo Dong-ha with Maya's "Shout Myself." The show will sing of names that burned quietly but fiercely, even in places where no light reached.

It remains to be seen what kind of powerful resonance the lives of these six independence activists will create when paired with the six teams' signature songs. With 52 descendants of independence patriots taking part in this special episode, anticipation is rising for the final winner who will move viewers to tears in the main broadcast of "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.