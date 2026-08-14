Ahn Ha-young's Great-Grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, Married a Japanese Woman Through an Introduction by Gu Yeon-su, Who Was Involved in the Assassination of Empress Myeongseong

[Sportschosun reporter Park Araam] A report said that Ahn Sang-ho, the great-grandfather of actor Ahn Ha-young, whose birth name is Ahn Ha-young, married a Japanese woman through an introduction by Korean collaborator Gu Yeon-su, who was involved in the assassination of Empress Myeongseong.

According to Ilyo Newspaper on the 14th, Lee Jeong-eun, a senior researcher at the Institute for Korean Independence Movement History under the Independence Hall of Korea, wrote in a 2007 paper titled "The Life and Activities of Ahn Sang-ho, Korea's First Modern Private Practitioner" that Gu introduced the two while he was in exile in Japan, and they eventually married.

Ahn Sang-ho reportedly met Kawaguchi Isoko, a Japanese woman who worked at Prince Imperial Ui's residence in Tokyo, and later married her through Gu's introduction.

Korean Research Institute

Ilyo Newspaper also reported on the 14th that Gu Yeon-su was one of the Korean collaborators who helped Japanese assassins enter the palace and take part in the killing of Empress Myeongseong during the Assassination of Empress Myeongseong in 1895. He was also described in "99 Pro-Japanese Collaborators" as the person who supervised the burning of Empress Myeongseong's body.

After the assassination, Gu fled to Japan and returned home in 1907. He later served as a council member of Iljinhoe and is also said to have held police-related posts under the Residency-General and the Government-General of Chōsen.

Earlier, on the 12th, OhmyNews also addressed the pro-Japanese controversy surrounding Ahn Sang-ho and mentioned his ties to Gu Yeon-su. According to OhmyNews, Ahn later served as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association, a pro-Japanese organization that pursued "Japan and Korea as One Body."

However, OhmyNews said no evidence was found to support allegations that Ahn Sang-ho was involved in the poisoning of Emperor Gojong.

Meanwhile, Ahn Ha-young recently came under fire over her family background after mentioning Ahn Sang-ho, her great-grandfather, while introducing her family's four-generation history of doctors on a broadcast. She later issued a handwritten apology and apologized.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.