From Lee Jin to Sung Yu-ri: Fin.K.L Reunites at Lee Hyori's Yoga Studio, Posing in a Group Rajakapota

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] Members of the group Fin.K.L gathered at Lee Hyori's yoga studio and enjoyed yoga together. The latest update on the four members, who have maintained their friendship unchanged for 28 years since their debut, delighted fans.

On the 14th, Lee Hyori's yoga studio posted a photo on its official social media account with the caption, "Fin.K.L's Rajakapota."

The released photo showed Sung Yu-ri, Lee Jin, and Ok Joo-hyun striking the yoga pose "Rajakapota" together at the studio. The three demonstrated flexibility as they lay face down and lifted their upper bodies and legs. Their matching poses also conveyed the relaxed, natural chemistry that only longtime members can share.

In particular, the photo drew even more attention as it revealed that the Fin.K.L members had gathered together at Lee Hyori's yoga studio. Seeing the members, who are active in their own fields, come together in one place to enjoy yoga was a welcome update for fans as well.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon married in 2013 and lived on Jeju Island before moving to Seoul in 2024.

Last year, Lee Hyori opened Ananda Yoga in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, where she teaches classes herself. She is also currently active as an MC on the JTBC variety show "Love War."

Kim Sohee reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.