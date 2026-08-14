Karina Recreates Seo Min-jung’s 'High Kick!' Scene from 20 Years Ago, and the Original Star Is Surprised: "Why Does Everyone Keep Doing This Scene?"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actress Seo Min-jung expressed delight after seeing Aespa's Karina recreate a scene from her role in "High Kick!". Nearly 20 years after her own image was revived by a younger idol, she even sent a direct message of thanks.

On the 14th, Seo Min-jung shared a video on her social media account showing Karina imitating a scene from the MBC sitcom "High Kick!".

In the video, Karina wore black-rimmed glasses and placed both hands beside her face in a cheerful pose. On one side of the screen, Seo Min-jung also appeared in her "High Kick!" days.

Seeing Seo Min-jung smiling brightly in a red outfit with both hands raised beside her face, Karina recreated the same gesture and expression. Seo Min-jung, who saw a younger singer imitating her pose nearly 20 years later, could not hide her surprise.

Seo Min-jung responded, "Wow!!! It's so amazing that so many people keep recreating this scene," adding, "Thank you. You are all so cute and lovely." She also expressed her gratitude with several heart emojis.

"High Kick!," in which Seo Min-jung appeared, aired from 2006 to 2007 and became a much-loved sitcom. Seo played the role of English teacher Seo Min-jung at Pungpa High School and gained popularity for her quirky yet lovable character. Nearly 20 years after the show ended, its iconic scenes continue to be shared online and through short-form content. Seo has also said that she still receives messages from fans who tell her they are rewatching the series, and she has expressed gratitude for being remembered after so many years.

Meanwhile, after "High Kick!" ended, Seo Min-jung married Korean American dentist Ahn Sang-hoon in 2007 and moved to New York, where she has been living. She has one daughter and often shares glimpses of her daily life in New York on social media.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.