Zion.T and Chaeyoung's breakup rumors lasted less than a day... "Groundless, still happily seeing each other"

Zion.T (left) and Chaeyoung. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] TWICE member Chaeyoung and singer-producer Zion.T have denied breakup rumors.

On the 14th, both artists' agencies issued an official statement and said, "The breakup rumors about Zion.T and Chaeyoung reported today are clearly groundless."

They added, "After confirming with the artists themselves, the two are still on good terms and continuing their lovely relationship."

Earlier in the day, reports said that Chaeyoung and Zion.T had recently ended their romantic relationship and returned to being senior and junior colleagues in the entertainment industry. The reports claimed that their busy schedules had naturally driven them apart.

However, after checking directly with the two artists, both sides confirmed that the reports were not true.

The agencies said, "We will continue to monitor the situation so that the artists' reputations are not damaged by baseless speculation, false reports, or malicious posts. We will respond firmly and legally to any sensational reporting or distribution of unverified claims."

They also said, "Please support Chaeyoung as she makes a fresh start after launching her independent label, Lil Fantasy. We also ask for your continued interest and warm support for Zion.T's diverse and active music career."

Previously, Chaeyoung and Zion.T officially confirmed their relationship in April 2024. At the time, both sides announced that the two were dating after developing mutual feelings. Born in 1999, Chaeyoung and Zion.T, born in 1989, drew attention as a couple with a 10-year age gap.

Full official statement from both agencies regarding Zion.T and Chaeyoung's breakup rumors

Hello.

We are issuing the official statement from both sides regarding the breakup rumors about Zion.T and Chaeyoung reported today.

1. The breakup rumors are clearly groundless.

After confirming with the artists themselves, the two are still on good terms and continuing their lovely relationship.

2. Notice on strong action against false information

Both companies will continue to monitor the situation so that the artists' reputations are not damaged by baseless speculation, false reports, or malicious posts. We would like to state that we will take strong legal action against sensational reporting and the spread of unverified claims.

In addition, please support Chaeyoung as she takes her first steps on her own after announcing a new beginning with the launch of her independent label, Lil Fantasy. We also ask for your continued interest and warm support for Zion.T's wide-ranging and active music activities.

Thank you.

Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.