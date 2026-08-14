Hong Sang-soo's Sadie Sink Makes First Appearance After Giving Birth... Gray Hair and a Fuller Face Draw Attention

Photo = Locarno Film Festival official YouTube channel

[Sportschosun, Jung Yoo-na] Actress Sadie Sink made her first public appearance since giving birth, revealing a noticeably different look.

Sadie Sink attended an official event at the 79th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on the 14th local time. She appeared at the festival with director Hong Sang-soo after his new film, "Nowhere to Lay My Eyes," was invited to the international competition section.

The event drew attention because it marked the first time Sadie Sink had appeared publicly with Hong Sang-soo since giving birth to their son in April last year.

That day, Sadie Sink took the stage in a navy sleeveless vest and wide-leg pants set. She wore her hair neatly tied back and kept accessories to a minimum, creating a calm impression.

Photo = Locarno Film Festival official YouTube channel

What stood out most was her natural appearance rather than a heavily styled look. Gray hair was visible among her uncolored strands, and her face also appeared slightly fuller than before.

During a talk with the audience, Sadie Sink happily shared her thoughts on becoming a working mother while balancing acting and childcare.

She said, "('Nowhere to Lay My Eyes' was) the first film I shot after having a baby." She added, "Even while filming, I went to the set with my baby. I had to breastfeed and make baby food, so I was incredibly busy preparing for the film." She went on to say, "After finishing all the preparations for my baby, I told myself to give my best to the film, and I think that version of me was really healthy."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.