The Writer of "Stove League" Ends Her Contract on a Bitter Note After Creating a 19% Ratings Hit: "No Drama for Six Years"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Even for the writer behind the hit drama "Stove League," which topped 19% in viewership, the road to a new project was not easy. Lee Shin-hwa, the writer of "Stove League," said she had spent the past six years developing various stories after the drama, but none of them ever made it to viewers. She also announced that her contract with her production company has ended.

On the 14th, Lee Shin-hwa said on her social media account, "To put it simply, it was a Buksan ending," and revealed that she had recently ended her contract with the production company she had been affiliated with.

A "Buksan ending" refers to the ending in the manga "Slam Dunk," where Buksan High School pulls off a miracle by defeating the powerhouse Sanwang Industrial High School, only to be eliminated in the next game. She appears to have used the phrase to describe her own situation after the huge success of "Stove League," as she struggled to release a follow-up project.

Her confession laid bare the ups and downs of the past six years. She said, "There were many stories I created during that time, but for various reasons, they never reached the finish line." In other words, the long gap after "Stove League" was not because she stopped writing, but because the stories she prepared never progressed to actual drama production.

Still, it seems she has not given up on writing as a creator. Lee said, "I still have affection and confidence in the stories that never reached you," expressing her attachment to works that were never released. She then mentioned the musical "Seopyeonje," saying that she, too, had wanted more than anyone to show her work again and connect with viewers. She added, "That is how things went through their ups and downs," and reflected calmly on the time she had spent.

Lee Shin-hwa's signature work, "Stove League," is an SBS Friday-Saturday drama that first aired in December 2019. It follows Baek Seung-soo, the new general manager of Dreams, a perennial last-place team in professional baseball, as he prepares for a new season. Starring Namkoong Min, Park Eun-bin, Oh Jung-se, and Cho Byung-gyu, the series broke the stereotype that sports dramas are hard to turn into hits and became hugely popular. Its ratings rose from 5.5% for the premiere to 19.1% for the finale. At one point, the peak minute-by-minute rating reached 22.1%, and viewers continued to call for a second season after the show ended.

At the time, Lee Shin-hwa did not completely rule out the possibility of a second season. At a press conference after the drama ended in 2020, she said she had several ideas for Season 2, but also admitted that she had poured everything into Season 1. She said she had ideas for one or two episodes right away, but believed there needed to be enough material to carry an entire season. She repeatedly stressed that she did not want to disappoint viewers by making a second season that fell short.

She later signed a contract with Baram Pictures Corp. in 2020. At the time, Kakao M acquired Baram Pictures and introduced Lee as one of the key creators who would present future projects. Reports also said she was preparing a corporate drama with a romantic element that she had conceived before "Stove League," while the possibility of a "Stove League" Season 2 was also steadily discussed.

However, over the six years since "Stove League," no new drama written by Lee Shin-hwa has been released to viewers. With her contract with the production company now also concluded, attention has turned to the long-awaited future of "Stove League 2."

Lee also did not say in this post that she would stop creating. Instead, she reflected on the past by saying, "I will praise my own writerly life, which burned like a flame, while respecting everything steady in this world." Interest is now growing in whether she will be able to present her stories to viewers again in a new environment.

The following is the full text of Lee Shin-hwa's social media post.

Hello. It feels like it has been a long time since I last shared an update.

To put it simply, it was a Buksan ending.

I recently ended my contract with the production company I had been with.

There were many stories I created during that time, but for various reasons, they never reached the finish line.

But because of the trust you gave me, I still have affection and confidence in the stories that never reached you.

I will praise my own writerly life, which burned like a flame, while respecting everything steady in this world.

The first act of the musical "Seopyeonje" ends with Song-hwa losing her sight and crying out in anguish.

Then, in her first appearance in Act 2, Song-hwa, now somewhat accustomed to it, follows along while holding the drumsticks her father is carrying. When her younger brother Dong-ho sees this and cannot contain his grief and anger, he says, "It has all passed. Sometimes this is better for singing." I, too, wanted more than anyone to show you my stories again and connect with you, but things did not go that way, and there were ups and downs. Still, all those feelings have passed, and since there is no reason to hide them, I am sharing them here. I met one of my mentors today, and they asked why I looked so good. I have been doing very well, finding satisfaction in small and trivial things and getting to know sincere people anew. I hope everyone enjoys the mood and romance of this summer.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.