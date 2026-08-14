Jung Hae-in Takes the Hit After Ha Young Controversy Derails Interview, Keeps Busy Promoting 'Our Sticky Love'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Jung Hae-in is focusing on promoting the Netflix drama "Our Sticky Love" on his own after controversy surrounding his co-star Ha Young disrupted the show's promotional schedule.

On the 14th, Jung Hae-in shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Netflix drama "Our Sticky Love" on his social networking service.

The photos show Jung Hae-in standing still in an all-black suit and looking straight into the camera. Even without a pose or expression, his trademark warm visuals and sharp suit fit stood out.

An interview about the drama had originally been scheduled for that day. However, it was ultimately canceled after actress Ha Young, who stars alongside him in the series, became embroiled in controversy over her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities.

As a result, Jung Hae-in has been putting effort into promoting "Our Sticky Love" on his own, including by releasing photos from the set.

Ha Young was recently caught up in controversy over the pro-Japanese activities of her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho. Debate over her family background intensified after his name was found on a list related to pro-Japanese figures.

As the controversy grew, Ha Young released a handwritten apology on the 12th and stated her position directly. In the letter, she said, "I take this matter seriously and sincerely apologize as a descendant. I am even more sorry for causing trouble at a time leading up to National Liberation Day of Korea because of my shortcomings," and bowed her head.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.