Descendant of Independence Activist Kwak Min-sun Appears to Take Aim at Ha-young: "I Felt Heartbroken When Someone Boasted About Their Great-Grandfather"

Kwak Min-sun (left), Ha-young

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ara] Broadcaster Kwak Min-sun, the great-granddaughter of independence activist Kwak Byeong-do, drew attention after posting on social media a message that appeared to echo the recent controversy surrounding actress Ha-young and her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities.

On the 14th, Kwak said on her personal account, "I recently heard on a broadcast that someone was proud of their great-grandfather, and it left me feeling heartbroken and heavy-hearted."

She then shared how her family had lived as descendants of an independence activist. She said, "As I grew up, I came to understand how hard the descendants of independence patriots and independence activists have had to live," and spoke about her great-grandfather, Kwak Byeong-do.

Kwak explained, "My great-grandfather used all of his property for military funds and continued the independence movement until he was imprisoned. After that, the remaining family members also had their property confiscated and had to endure surveillance and oppression by the Japanese colonial authorities."

She also said her view of her family's poverty was different when she was young. She wrote, "When I was little, I sometimes wondered why my grandfather and grandmother were poor and remained like a burden to my father. I felt guilty for having thoughts so different from that, and I cried for a long time."

She added, "My father did his best for his two daughters so that poverty would not be passed down to us, and we were fortunate enough to grow up happily in love. But I know this life we enjoy today was not given to us for free," expressing gratitude toward her family.

She also revealed how she felt on the eve of National Liberation Day of Korea. Kwak said, "As National Liberation Day of Korea approaches, I feel a sadness and guilt unlike any other time. In particular, I am ashamed of my past self for having held the wrong kind of shame. I want to live my life while keeping deep in my heart the spirit our ancestors sought to protect."

Kwak did not directly mention anyone by name in her post. However, because it came as controversy spread over Ha-young's family history after she introduced herself on a broadcast as coming from a four-generation line of doctors and discussed her great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho's activities during the Japanese colonial period, some interpreted the post as an indirect reference to Ha-young.

Earlier, Ha-young appeared on KBS2's "Problem Child in House" on the 7th and said her great-grandfather studied medicine in Japan, opened a clinic in Hanyang, and even treated Emperor Gojong of Korea. The controversy later erupted again after her great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho's pro-Japanese past was brought back into focus.

Ha-young's side initially said the allegations were false, but later revised its position and apologized after confirming records showing that Ahn Sang-ho served as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916. Ha-young also issued a handwritten apology on the 13th, saying, "I reflect on the fact that I carelessly mentioned my family history without properly understanding our country's painful history during the Japanese colonial period."

Meanwhile, Kwak Min-sun's great-grandfather Kwak Byeong-do was imprisoned while raising military funds for the independence movement, and he received the Order of National Foundation, National Class in 2000.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.