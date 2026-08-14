"Kim Jun-ho's fiancée" Kim Ji-min jokes about her growing baby bump: "I already had a belly, and none of my underwear or pants fit anymore"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Ji-min opened up about her in vitro fertilization journey as she prepares for pregnancy, sharing a candid update on life as an expectant mother. From the tears she shed when she finally heard the long-awaited pregnancy news to morning sickness, diet, and her baby bump, she spoke honestly and kept fans entertained.

On the 14th, Kim Ji-min held a Q&A session with fans on her account, saying, "I wanted to try something like this too! Ask me anything you're curious about!"

Since she recently announced her pregnancy, fans were naturally focused on pregnancy, childbirth, and IVF. Kim answered their questions with unusual candor, talking about both the physical changes she has experienced after becoming pregnant and what she went through while trying to conceive.

One question was about food cravings during pregnancy. When a fan asked, "Do you have food cravings or nausea? What food are you craving the most?" Kim replied, "I suddenly crave spicy food and coffee, which I normally don't eat," and added, "None of my pants or underwear fit anymore."

What drew the most attention, however, was her IVF process. In response to a question asking for "IVF tips," Kim said, "I focused all my energy on getting every number in my body back to normal first."

She also recalled the moment she first confirmed her pregnancy. Kim said, "I cried so much. I checked the pregnancy test alone in the bathroom," describing the overwhelming emotions she felt at the time. It was a long-awaited pregnancy, and her words captured just how moving that moment was.

When asked about exercise and diet while preparing for pregnancy, she gave an unexpectedly playful answer. Kim said, "I wonder that too. I've just been eating well, following the flow of my thoughts," showing her trademark honesty with a lighthearted touch.

She also spoke openly about the changes in her body after becoming pregnant. When asked about her baby bump, she joked, "I take side-view photos of my belly every month. I already had a bit of a belly to begin with, so it's hard to tell the difference."

She also went live with her husband, Kim Jun-ho, that day. Now 14 weeks pregnant, she showed her belly and joked, "Honestly, my belly hasn't gotten that big. It's just the belly I already had," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho last year after about three years of dating. The couple had been hoping for a child and underwent IVF. They received many congratulations after announcing her pregnancy on the 30th of last month.

At the time, Kim said, "I started my first IVF cycle while leaning on my brother, who kept telling me not to push myself and not to rush. I'm so grateful that Du-ru-bi came to us on the very first try, as if it had been waiting for this day."

Kim Ji-min, who is currently pregnant, continues to stay in touch with fans and share her daily life as an expectant mother. Her due date is reported to be in February next year, and interest is expected to continue in the pregnancy updates she shares going forward.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.