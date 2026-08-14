"CEO♥" Kim Ji-young leaves her newborn with a helper and goes out: "Everything feels thrilling in this high-stimulation world"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Kim Ji-young, who appeared on "Heart Signal 4," shared an update on her life after giving birth, saying she had gone out for the first time in a while.

On the 14th, Kim Ji-young posted photos on her social networking service along with the message, "I got to go outside thanks to the helper teacher, and everything feels thrilling. The high-stimulation world outside."

The photos show what appears to be a place Kim Ji-young visited during her outing. Since she has been spending most of her time caring for her baby after giving birth, even a brief break from home and a breath of fresh air seemed to make for a special day.

In particular, her expressions such as "everything feels thrilling" and "the high-stimulation world outside" clearly show how happy she was to enjoy an outing after focusing on childcare since giving birth. Although it was a short trip, it was a reminder of how precious ordinary daily life can be.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young married Yoon Soo-young, the founder of Trevari, South Korea's largest paid reading community, in February. The couple had originally planned to marry in April, but they moved up the ceremony after announcing her pregnancy. They shared the news of both their marriage and pregnancy at the same time, drawing many congratulations. Last month, she gave birth to their first daughter safely, marking the start of a new family.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.