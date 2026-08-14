With a 50% Survival Rate, Yoo Sang-moo Says He Vowed to Stay Alive After Kim Yeon-ji Held Their Wedding While He Was Battling Cancer

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Comedian Yoo Sang-moo recalled his battle with colon cancer and revealed that he was told he had a "50% chance of survival."

On the 14th, Yoo Sang-moo posted a video on his social networking service account along with the message, "This is Yoo Sang-moo... Everyone, you really, really need to stay healthy."

In the video, Yoo Sang-moo carefully revisited the time when he was battling colon cancer, saying, "I wanted to tell you my story, so I filmed this video."

He said, "I was diagnosed with cancer before. It was advanced stage 3 colon cancer, and at the time I was told I had a 50% chance of survival, or 70% if I underwent chemotherapy."

Looking back on that period, he said, "Back then, I was doing pretty well in my own way. I was Yoo Sang-moo, I was working as an executive, and I was appearing on a lot of variety shows." But when surgery was approaching, he admitted that the popularity, honor, and wealth he had once valued no longer meant anything.

He said, "As I went into the operating room, I really left everything behind. Money, honor, the bracelet on my arm, accessories, my wallet, my cards, all of it was left behind as I went in."

He continued, "At that moment, with my hands and feet tied and everything left behind, I thought, 'If I can just open my eyes healthy again,' and 'If I can just live healthy again.'" He shared how desperate he felt at the time.

He also recalled the moment just before entering the operating room when he made eye contact with his wife, and he became emotional. Yoo Sang-moo said, "When the operating room door was closing, I made eye contact with my wife. Seeing her cry made me think, 'I can survive this,' and 'If only I can remove this cancerous mass.'"

He also emphasized the value of ordinary daily life, something he truly realized only at death's door. Yoo Sang-moo said, "You always leave comments and press like on my boring content, and I think that if I share my story, it might give some people courage and a fresh mindset."

He added, "Don't get sick, and just focus on staying healthy. Being able to walk is happiness." He once again stressed how precious health is.

After the video was released, Yoo Sang-moo's wife also left a comment, expressing her affection for her husband. She wrote, "Let's not be stressed and just stay healthy. Our Moojjogi has endured so much in so many ways! Let's not get stressed over small things and just be happy, our Moojjogi."

Yoo Sang-moo was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2017. He later underwent surgery and chemotherapy, and after five years of treatment, he was declared cancer-free in 2022.

In particular, Yoo Sang-moo, who held his wedding in 2018 while still undergoing treatment, had previously expressed gratitude to his wife. He said, "I wanted to run away, hide, and I was unimaginably scared and terrified. I was able to be brave because I was not alone," expressing his thanks to her.

He added, "I sincerely hope that miracle-like things can happen." He also cheered on others going through the same kind of time.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.