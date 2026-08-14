Lee Hyori Ditches Her Top-Star Image? She Shares a Legendary Bad Photo in Rimless Glasses, Double Chin, and Gummy Smile

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Singer Lee Hyori showed off her cheerful charm by sharing photos that moved between her past and present to mark the 23rd anniversary of her solo debut.

On the 14th, Lee Hyori posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "Happy solo debut anniversary, Hyori, from 2003 today, ba-bbam ba-bba-bam."

The photos captured a range of moments, from Lee Hyori's early solo debut days to her recent updates. They brought together her fresh-faced look from her debut and her current appearance, stirring memories for fans as well.

What drew the most attention was Lee Hyori's unusual bad photo. Wearing red rimless glasses, she made a double chin and flashed a bright smile, showing off her signature gummy grin. It was a friendly, playful side that stood in sharp contrast to her glamorous image on stage, and it made people laugh.

In particular, Lee Hyori celebrated her own debut anniversary while also sharing unfiltered photos, revealing her easygoing personality. She shared not only glamorous moments that fit her image as a natural-born entertainer, but also small everyday scenes without hesitation, joining fans in the joy of the occasion.

After debuting as a solo singer in 2003, Lee Hyori established herself as a one-of-a-kind solo artist with numerous hits, including "10 Minutes," "Get Ya!," and "U-Go-Girl."

She later won long-lasting public affection through work not only in music, but also in variety shows, fashion, and advertising. More recently, she has expanded her activities by running a yoga studio in Seoul and continuing a new chapter in her daily life.

Now 23 years into her solo career, Lee Hyori still has the same star power. At the same time, she continues to delight fans with a sense of humor that has not faded with time.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.