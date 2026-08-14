Soyeon and Cho Yu-min Carrying Bags Full of Luxury Purchases... A Luxury Shopping Date

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Soyeon, formerly of T-ara, drew laughs after capturing an unexpected moment while enjoying a luxury shopping date with her husband, soccer player Cho Yu-min.

On the 14th, Soyeon shared a glimpse of her shopping life with her husband, soccer player Cho Yu-min, on her social networking service account.

The photos show the couple visiting a luxury H store. They appear to have tried on shirts and slippers that day before buying them.

On the way home after shopping, Cho Yu-min caught attention as he carried several orange shopping bags symbolizing the luxury H brand.

An unexpected, amusing moment also unfolded during the outing. While holding several shopping bags with one hand, Cho Yu-min's middle finger unintentionally slipped out. Seeing this, Soyeon playfully commented, "What does that mean?" and made people laugh.

Meanwhile, Soyeon married soccer player Cho Yu-min, who is nine years younger than her, in September 2022. T-ara recently marked its 17th debut anniversary, and Jiyeon, Hyomin, Hahm Eun-jung, and Qri gathered together, delighting fans. However, Soyeon, one of the original members who left the group in 2017, was not seen, leaving some fans disappointed. At the time, Soyeon shared her thoughts on social networking service, saying, "I was not feeling well yesterday. While I was resting, many people congratulated me on T-ara's 17th debut anniversary. I was very happy."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.