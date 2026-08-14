Hwang Jung-min's 200 Million Won Damages Suit: Both Sides Absent as Court Orders Compulsory Mediation, Details Kept Private

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] The Seoul Central District Court issued a compulsory mediation order after both the woman in her 40s, identified as A, who filed a damages suit worth 200 million won against actor Hwang Jung-min, and Hwang's side failed to appear at the mediation hearing.

However, the specific details of the ruling were not disclosed.

On the 14th, the Seoul Central District Court held a mediation hearing in A's damages claim against Hwang Jung-min. Neither Hwang nor A appeared in court that day.

The court then determined that no agreement had been reached between the two sides during mediation and, on its own authority, issued a compulsory mediation order.

Compulsory mediation is a system in which the court, when the parties fail to reach an agreement, makes a decision in place of mediation after considering various circumstances.

If neither side raises an objection within two weeks of receiving the written decision, it becomes final. The specific content of this compulsory mediation order, however, was not made public.

Earlier, A filed the 200 million won damages lawsuit against Hwang in February.

A claimed that she had worked on related tasks after Hwang proposed a soju development business and novel-writing projects, but said she was never paid for her work.

A's side also argued that she suffered emotional harm in the process.

About four months after the complaint was filed, the court referred the case to mediation in June. But with neither side appearing at the hearing on the day, the court moved to issue the compulsory mediation order.

Recently, A has claimed through her social media accounts and other channels that she had a personal relationship with Hwang, and she has released call recordings and messages.

She has also maintained that Hwang proposed the soju brand business, that she handled the practical work, and that she wrote the novel at his suggestion.

Meanwhile, A has separately been indicted on stalking charges against Hwang and is facing a criminal trial.

At the closing hearing held on the 11th before the criminal division 4 of the Uijeongbu District Court's Goyang branch, prosecutors asked the court to sentence A to a fine of 10 million won.

The Prosecutors' Office cited the long duration of the alleged offenses, the large number of contacts, and the posting of threatening messages on social media as reasons for its request. A, however, denies the charges.

The sentencing date for the stalking case is scheduled for September 8.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.