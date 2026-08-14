Lee Ji-hoon to Become a Father of Two at 48... His 14-Year-Younger Wife Miura Ayane Goes on a Baby Shopping Spree

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Ji-hoon's Japanese wife, Miura Ayane, has begun preparing in earnest for the birth of their second child.

On the 14th, Ayane shared an update on her social networking service, along with the message, "Getting ready to meet our second baby!" She also revealed that she had visited a store of a well-known baby stroller brand.

She was seen carefully checking the baby products she will need for the child who is due soon.

Now 23 weeks into her pregnancy, Ayane continues to share both her excitement ahead of childbirth and the changes she is experiencing during pregnancy.

Recently, she drew attention by posting a photo of herself holding her noticeably fuller belly with both hands, along with the caption, "This is what I look like these days. Sudden body expansion issue!"

She also shared that she has started prenatal care in earnest. In a comfortable setting, Ayane is focusing on preparing to welcome her second child in good health.

As the couple prepares to welcome a new family member after their first child, they have been sharing their joyful daily life with fans and receiving plenty of support.

Lee Ji-hoon and Ayane overcame their 14-year age gap and married in 2021. Since then, they have regularly connected with fans by sharing their daily lives through YouTube and social networking service posts.

Last year, they welcomed their first daughter and shared the joy of becoming parents.

After recently announcing the pregnancy with their second child, the couple is busy preparing to welcome their growing family. Fans continue to send congratulations and show interest in Ayane's pregnancy updates and baby-preparation posts.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.