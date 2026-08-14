'42kg' Shin Ji's belated regret... After looking strikingly thin, she finally starts working out: "Workout complete"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Shin Ji, who had drawn concern from fans over her extremely thin appearance, has shared an update as she works to regain her health.

On the 14th, Shin Ji posted a photo taken at a gym on her social networking service account, along with the message, "I feel especially worn out today. Workout complete."

In the photo, Shin Ji is dressed casually in a white T-shirt, leggings, and sneakers. She still looks very slim, but her brighter expression catches the eye.

Recently, Shin Ji appeared noticeably gaunt, prompting speculation about a possible health issue.

Concerns grew even more after it was reported that her weight had fallen to the 42-kilogram range, despite her listed height of 164 cm.

In particular, a recent YouTube video showed her looking so thin that her spine was visible, drawing sympathy from viewers.

Shin Ji herself was reportedly shocked by the sudden weight loss. She recently revealed the results of an InBody test and said, "A specialist told me it was amazing that I could even walk around in this condition." She added, "I thought, 'This is really serious,' and felt a strong sense of crisis myself."

After facing her physical condition head-on, Shin Ji appears to have recently begun focusing in earnest on building strength and managing her health.

Meanwhile, Shin Ji continues to stay in touch with fans through her YouTube channel and various variety shows.

Shin Ji married singer Moon Won on May 2 and is currently sharing glimpses of her newlywed life through her YouTube channel and a range of variety programs, actively communicating with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.