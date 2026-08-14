Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun remember their late daughter Cha Tae-eun on the fourth anniversary of her passing, share 20 million won: "Time really flies"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actors Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun marked the fourth anniversary of their late daughter Cha Tae-eun's passing with a meaningful act of giving.

On the 14th, Jin Tae-hyun shared several donation certificates on his personal channel and said, "It has already been four years since our Tae-eun went to heaven. Time really flies. I am grateful and happy that we can remember and cherish her like this."

According to the certificates, the couple donated 10 million won to Habitat for Humanity Korea's housing improvement project for descendants of independence activists.

They also gave an additional 10 million won through the Miral Welfare Foundation to support vulnerable families in South Korea.

The publicly disclosed donations alone came to a total of 20 million won.

Jin Tae-hyun also explained why he has continued to give consistently over the years.

He said, "I have worked hard all this time, earned money hard, and now I am sharing it with many places," adding, "If I had earned a huge amount, I could have shared even more, so I only feel sorry that I could not do that."

He also said he plans to continue helping various causes beyond this donation.

Jin Tae-hyun noted, "Through this 815 Run, I want to share my heart for independence activists, for neighbors in blind spots who are struggling to make ends meet, for the relocation of a pioneer church in Jeju Island, and for other places I cannot even mention here."

He also spoke candidly about why he chooses to make his donations public.

He said, "There is only one reason I bother to share these actions. It is to help us care for one another a little more, love a little more, and share a little more." He added, "My wife and I believe that words like love, sharing, humility, and consideration for our neighbors can change the world."

He added, "Please support us so that my wife and I can work harder and share more love with more places." He said he will continue giving together with Park Si-eun.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun married in 2015. The couple announced their pregnancy in 2022 and received many congratulations, but in August that year, just about 20 days before the expected delivery date, they suffered the loss of their daughter Cha Tae-eun.

Since then, the couple has continued to remember Cha Tae-eun without hiding their grief. As four years have now passed, they added even more meaning by turning their memories of their daughter into a donation for their neighbors.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.