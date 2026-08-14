EJAE of KPop Demon Hunters Shows Off a 53.8 Million Won Couple Ring Ahead of November Wedding: "Nine Years with Sam"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer-songwriter Jae, who rose to global stardom through KPop Demon Hunters, celebrated nine years with her fiancé Sam Kim ahead of their wedding in November.

The couple’s expensive matching rings also drew attention.

On the 14th, Jae shared several photos on her social media account along with a message that read, "So grateful to have someone I can call home. 9 years together and many more years to go. 9 years with Sam."

The photos showed Jae and Sam Kim sharing a warm moment after years of building their relationship. Jae smiled brightly as she hugged Sam Kim tightly, capturing the happiness of an engaged couple ahead of their wedding.

What stood out most was the couple’s rings. Jae posed to make the ring on her finger clearly visible, marking nine years with Sam Kim.

The ring is known to be from a high-end jewelry brand in the United States. The base model features a 1.14-carat diamond, 18K gold, and platinum, and its price in Korea is reported at 26.9 million won per ring. If the two bought the same design as matching rings, the total would reach 53.8 million won.

The two first met through music. Jae and Korean American music producer Sam Kim met at a songwriting session in 2017, worked together as partners, and later became a couple. They were reportedly engaged in late 2023, and Jae also revealed photos from the proposal earlier this year.

After nine years of dating, the couple is set to tie the knot on November 7 in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Jae is a singer-songwriter and former SM Entertainment trainee who gained worldwide attention for voicing Rumi, the leader of the girl group HUNTR/X, in the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters.

Jae also took part in the soundtrack for KPop Demon Hunters, earning recognition for her musical talent. In June, she continued her global activities by taking the stage at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City, where she performed the official theme song, "DNA," with Andrea Bocelli.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.