Jo Jung-suk of Gummy fame shares a surprise update after bedtime duties, sings a self-composed song for his daughter and says, "Of course, for the second one too"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Jo Jung-suk showed his deep affection for his two daughters as he connected with fans after finishing childcare duties.

On the 14th, a video titled "Jo Jung-suk's Return to Bedtime Live | The Live Room Is Open" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Channel Jo Jung-suk.

During the live session, Jo Jung-suk chatted comfortably with fans and shared recent updates. He said he is currently busy filming the drama Paperman. He also revealed that he got a perm for his character and said he has recently lost about 3 to 4 kilograms.

When fans asked him to sing, Jo Jung-suk pulled out a self-composed song he wrote for his eldest daughter, Ye-won.

Jo Jung-suk said, "I love you, Ye-won. I hope our Ye-won grows up healthy, just as she is now," sending his daughter a loving message.

He then explained, "This is a song I made while thinking about our eldest daughter," before singing a line from it himself.

Fans immediately thought of his second daughter after hearing the song. When one fan asked him to make one for the younger child too, Jo Jung-suk replied without hesitation, "Of course, of course, of course."

An idea also came up to turn his hit song "Aloha" into a lullaby version. Jo Jung-suk immediately tried singing it in a slower tempo and even set the scene by saying, "While patting the baby gently."

As he hummed the melody himself, Jo Jung-suk laughed and said, "Should it be like this? Should it be slower?" as he seriously considered a lullaby version.

The space where the live broadcast took place also drew attention. Jo Jung-suk introduced it as "my studio," saying it is where he works on songs with his wife Gummy. He explained that several instruments, including a piano and guitars, were placed there, and that he writes and produces songs in the room himself.

In particular, Jo Jung-suk also shared a behind-the-scenes story that he is still using a Fender Musical Instruments Corporation guitar he received from the production team while filming the tvN drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia.

Meanwhile, Jo Jung-suk and singer Gummy married in 2018 and welcomed their first daughter, Ye-won, in 2020. The couple later had a second daughter, becoming parents of two girls.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.