"When I wear tight clothes..." Jang Yoon-jeong confesses 'unexpected complex' that even bodyguards struggled with.

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong revealed her "unexpected complex," which she had been unable to easily disclose even in front of her dedicated bodyguards who have been with her for a long time.

On the 14th, a video titled "People Protecting Jang Yoon-jeong" was posted on Jang Yoon-jeong's official YouTube channel, "Jang Gong Jang Jang Yoon-jeong. " In the released video, Jang Yoon-jeong had a fun time with her dedicated security team, playing the "Jang Yoon-jeong Affection Test" as the first game.

On this day, a quiz was presented asking to guess "Jang Yoon-jeong's perceived physical complex. " Although these were bodyguards who usually closely escort Jang Yoon-jeong's every move, they could not hide their bewilderment at the unexpected question.

The bodyguards kept giving incorrect answers, such as "I think her eyesight is a complex" and "Isn't it the shape of her feet?" unable to get the gist of it. As the atmosphere grew stifling, Jang Yoon-jeong said, "When I wear tight-fitting clothes.

" "Haven't you seen it a lot? You must have seen me wearing short outfits," she said, handing a crucial hint. Then, she burst into laughter, adding, "I think they can't bring themselves to say it because I'm intimidating.

" The answer to the quiz that left the bodyguards flustered was none other than Jang Yoon-jeong's 'skin.

' In response to the puzzled reactions around her, Jang Yoon-jeong honestly confessed, "My skin is naturally very dark.

It's not foundation or makeup; this is just my real skin.

" At this, one bodyguard lightened the mood with a witty remark, saying, "You always shine, so I didn't notice that part at all.

" Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong's recent mention of her skin is drawing attention once again as it brings to mind the unexplained pain she suffered in the past.

Last year, Jang Yoon-jeong caused great concern among fans by revealing that she had suffered from severe skin rashes of unknown origin for about 10 months.

At the time, she stated, "The medicine didn't work, and I didn't know the reason, so at home, my facial expression would completely disappear.

" "It was to that extent," he said, expressing his physical and mental fatigue.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.