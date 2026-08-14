Hearts2Hearts Faces Racism Controversy Over Japanese Variety Show Prop; "We Never Meant to Hurt Anyone," Members Apologize

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Hearts2Hearts members Jiwoo, Jooeun, and Yeon have issued personal apologies after facing accusations of racism for wearing wigs provided as props on a Japanese variety show.

On the 14th, Jiwoo, Jooeun, and Yeon each posted apology letters in Korean and English on the fan communication platform Weverse, bowing their heads to those who were hurt by their actions.

The controversy erupted after the variety show Last One Standing aired on the Japanese OTT platform Abema on the 12th.

During a comedy mission, the members wore Afro-style wigs prepared as broadcast props.

They later performed a Michael Jackson routine while wearing the wigs, prompting criticism from some overseas fans who said it could be seen as mocking the appearance and culture of a particular race.

As the backlash continued, the members who had worn the wigs spoke out directly.

Jiwoo said, "While wearing the wig during filming, I did not fully consider how my actions might be interpreted or that they could hurt someone."

She added, "I am learning by listening to what many people have said, and I now understand why what I did was wrong." She continued, "I am truly sorry. From now on, all of us, including my fellow members and me, will think more carefully and act more cautiously."

Jooeun also reflected on her actions, saying she had no intention of causing harm.

She said, "Looking back on my actions during filming, I realized that I should have thought and acted more carefully in that moment."

She added, "I did not intend to hurt or be rude to anyone, but I understand that some people may have been hurt by my actions, and I am truly sorry." She continued, "I will learn from this incident and be more thoughtful and careful in the future."

Yeon also said, "Through this incident, I reflected on how my actions could affect others, regardless of my intentions, and I learned a great deal."

She added, "I will think more deeply about how my actions may be received and act with greater caution and responsibility from now on." She bowed and said, "I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt or disappointed because of me."

The three members also posted the same apology in English to express their regret to overseas fans.

As the prop used on the Japanese debut-related variety show unexpectedly turned into a racism controversy, Jiwoo, Jooeun, and Yeon moved to contain the fallout by apologizing directly and promising to prevent a repeat.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.