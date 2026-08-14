Gun-il of Xdinary Heroes Speaks Out After Privacy Scandal and JYP Exit: "I Did Insult Fans, but Leaving Was the Company's Decision"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Gun-il of Xdinary Heroes has spoken publicly for the first time after revelations about his private life, the release of a recorded conversation, and the decision for him to leave the group and end his exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment.

He admitted and apologized for making inappropriate remarks toward fans, but said he wanted to stay with the team until the end and accepted the company's decision regarding his departure.

Through a fan communication community, Gun-il left a lengthy message, saying, "This will probably be my last greeting to you as part of Xdinary Heroes."

He first shared how he felt about leaving the group. "I truly wanted to remain Xdinary Heroes until the very end and protect the six-member Xdinary Heroes," he said. "But I decided to reluctantly accept the company's decision."

Earlier, JYP Entertainment officially announced on the 13th that Gun-il would leave Xdinary Heroes and that his exclusive contract had been terminated.

At the time, JYP said, "We have deeply recognized the seriousness of the recent matter involving Gun-il and held sufficient discussions with the artist from multiple angles." It added, "We judged that it would no longer be possible to continue team activities together, so we decided to terminate the exclusive contract by mutual agreement."

Gun-il also addressed the online revelations about his private life. He said the person who wrote the post was someone he met through an acquaintance and dated for about two weeks.

He also acknowledged that the inappropriate remarks toward fans in the controversial phone recording were indeed his own words.

Gun-il apologized, saying, "I am the one who made those offensive remarks toward fans. No matter the reason, the fact that I said those things does not change. I sincerely apologize to everyone who was disappointed and hurt."

He drew a line, however, saying the remarks were not aimed at the entire fandom that had supported him.

Gun-il claimed that earlier this year, a sasaeng fan broke into the dorm and followed him by attaching a tracker to his personal vehicle.

He explained that these incidents led him to develop strong fear and resentment toward some malicious fans, and that he went through a very difficult time mentally.

He also described the circumstances behind the controversial remarks. He said that around the time of the Inspire Arena concert in June, when he was struggling with malicious comments and other issues, he made those remarks while opening up about his feelings to the person he was dating at the time.

Gun-il said, "I never thought that conversation would be recorded and made public." He added, "Regardless of whether it was released, the fact that I said those things was wrong."

He stressed, however, that the person he was speaking about at the time was some malicious fans who hid behind anonymity and indiscriminately criticized and invaded their privacy. "It was never directed at all the Villains who believed in us and supported us," he said.

He also spoke candidly about his fellow members.

"It would be a lie to say I never had any complaints about the members, since we always lived together and shared many parts of our work and private lives," Gun-il said. "But I can confidently say that during my time as part of Xdinary Heroes, I truly cared for and loved the members, and I was always grateful for the love Villains gave us."

He also expressed regret over the dream of performing at Wembley Stadium with the members.

"Although we will not be able to realize our dream of performing together at Wembley, I will cheer them on from one step behind so that they can achieve that dream someday," he said.

In closing, he left a final message as a member of Xdinary Heroes, saying, "I poured everything I had into Xdinary Heroes and Villains. I truly loved you all very much. Thank you for sharing my youth with me."

Meanwhile, with Gun-il's departure, Xdinary Heroes will continue activities as a five-member group. JYP Entertainment did not disclose specific details about Gun-il when announcing the termination of his contract and his exit from the team.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.