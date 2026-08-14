Jun Hyun-moo Heads Abroad on a Spontaneous 1-Night, 2-Day Holiday... Kian84 Cheers, "You Look Cool, Hyung"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo heads to the airport without a destination in mind during a hard-earned 1-night, 2-day break in his busy schedule.

On MBC's "I Live Alone," the Rainbow members showed sharply divided reactions to Jun Hyun-moo's anything-goes philosophy of spontaneous overseas travel.

As Jun Hyun-moo stood in front of the airport departure board and searched for a destination on the spot, Kian84 kept exclaiming, "So cool!" Meanwhile, Kim Shin-young, who is a strict planner, was stunned and said, "That is impossible!"

In today's episode of MBC's "I Live Alone," airing on the 14th, Jun Hyun-moo goes on a spontaneous overseas trip to make the most of his day off, while actress Park Gyeong-hye studies dialect acting with her male friend Hyun Bong-sik.

A video released ahead of the broadcast showed Jun Hyun-moo arriving at the airport on a whim to make good use of his 1-night, 2-day break from his packed schedule. Standing in front of the departure board, he wondered, "Where should I go?" The Rainbow members were taken aback by his unexpected travel style.

Jun Hyun-moo recalled a previous spontaneous trip to Chengdu, China, with a friend and explained that his mindset was, "Even if I have to push myself, I want to do the things I couldn't do because I was so busy. I want to throw myself into unfamiliar surroundings, wherever they may be!" He chose possible destinations based on countries and regions he had never visited. Kian84, known as the icon of no plans, related to his travel philosophy and shouted, "He actually has a philosophy! You look cool, hyung!" But Kim Shin-young, a firm planner, responded, "That is impossible," drawing laughs with her disbelief.

Jun Hyun-moo also asked the airport information desk about same-day flight options, but struggled to find a departure time that fit his short 1-night, 2-day schedule. To the Rainbow members, who were frustrated by the situation, he declared, "This process itself is part of the journey. Even if it ends in a dead end, I won't regret it," showing his firm conviction and raising anticipation for the broadcast. Viewers are now waiting to see whether he will actually leave for a destination that meets his exact conditions.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.