Stray Kids' Hyunjin reveals members rushed to the rescue after he lost a sponsored earring worth 80 million won: "Felix picked it up and saved the day"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Stray Kids' Hyunjin revealed a close call in which he nearly had to personally pay for a luxury earring worth 80 million won after losing it on stage.

On the 14th, the YouTube channel ZIP DAESUNG released a video titled "Our SKZ are silly, and today they're at MAX silly mode too~ | ZIP DAESUNG ep.119 Stray Kids (Rino, Hyunjin, Han)."

Rino, Hyunjin and Han appeared on the show that day and talked with Daesung about a range of topics.

The members watched old videos of themselves together and shared behind-the-scenes stories from the time. In one clip from SBS Gayo Daejeon 2025, Stray Kids members were seen moving around the stage and searching the floor in unison.

It turned out that what the members were desperately looking for was Hyunjin's earring.

Looking back on the scene, Hyunjin said, "That scene was like an artist evacuation," adding, "I lost a Cartier earring while performing."

What made the situation even more nerve-racking was the price of the earring. The item Hyunjin wore was worth about 80 million won, and it was a sponsored piece rather than his personal property.

Once it became clear that he would have to compensate for it if it was never found, it was easy to imagine how frantic Hyunjin must have been at the time.

Hyunjin recalled how he felt then, saying, "I thought, 'Wow, this is really bad.'"

Time was not on Hyunjin's side either. Even after Stray Kids finished their stage, performances by other artists were still scheduled.

Hyunjin explained, "We were the second-to-last act before the finale, so there was another artist's stage after ours. I went on stage thinking there was no way we'd find it."

Even when Hyunjin had practically given up, the members kept searching for the earring. In the end, it was Felix who saved Hyunjin from having to pay 80 million won.

Hyunjin said, "The members were all helping look for it anyway. Then Yongbok, Felix, saw something sparkling over there, ran over, and picked it up. So I was saved," drawing laughter.

But Hyunjin's story about losing things did not end there.

He admitted that he often misplaces things in daily life, saying, "I really lose things easily. Things just disappear completely."

He also surprised Daesung by saying he had reissued items such as wallets about eight times.

Because he loses things so often, he has developed his own coping method. Hyunjin explained, "I save the bank ARS number. If I lose something, I call right away."

Daesung, meanwhile, said he alters his clothes to suit his habits so he will not lose things. When he buys pants, he has pockets added where he wants them, and he decides in advance what items will go into each pocket.

When Hyunjin said, "I even carry different bags depending on the day," Daesung agreed, noting that his method would probably not work for someone who is very fashion-conscious.

Hyunjin wrapped up his losing-things anecdotes with a joke, saying, "Still, I don't think I've been losing things lately. I guess I'm growing up."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.