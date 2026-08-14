Irene, labeled by her age after debuting at 24: "I heard it on every show"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Red Velvet's Irene looked back on the time when she had to hear people talk about her age wherever she went after debuting at 24.

On the 14th, a video titled "Irene, do not watch this, why is this sister pushing herself so hard" was released on the YouTube channel No Prepare.

That day, Irene shared drinks with Lee Young-ji and spoke candidly about the time she has spent with the Red Velvet members since their debut.

Lee Young-ji brought up the fact that Irene debuted with Red Velvet at 24. She said that 24 had once seemed very grown-up, but it felt different once she reached that age herself.

Lee Young-ji then asked Irene whether people often said she had debuted at an older age because she started at 24.

Irene immediately laughed and replied, "I heard it on every show." As she had debuted at a relatively late age for an idol group member, talk about her age never seemed to leave the conversation whenever she appeared on television.

But Irene said she never really had time to dwell on the number 24 herself.

She said, "I did not think much about that number," adding that at the time, taking care of the younger members she had debuted with mattered more than her own age.

She recalled, "I had to look after the members next to me. There was so much to take care of that my actual age was not that important."

As Red Velvet's eldest member and leader, she spent a long time putting the members before herself even after debut.

Irene said she seems to have thought more about the members beside her than about herself at the time, and that she only began taking care of herself little by little as time passed.

She especially admitted, "I was busy taking care of the younger members before," and when Lee Young-ji asked whether she was now taking good care of herself, she answered, "Yes. Of course."

She also revealed her long-standing bond with Yeri. When asked which younger member she cherished most among the many people around her, Irene chose Yeri.

Irene said of Yeri, "I have known her since she was 12," explaining that their connection began during her trainee days, when she was 20. It was a glimpse into the strong sense of responsibility Irene has shown in caring for the members as their older sister.

Meanwhile, Irene debuted with Red Velvet in 2014. She went on to work as the group's leader and won love for numerous hits, including "Red Flavor," "Psycho," and "Feel My Rhythm." This year, she is continuing her career with her first solo Asia tour, 12 years after debut.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.