'After Losing 11 kg,' Hong Hyun-hee Reveals Why Her Face Looks So Different... "She Left Shopddung and Moved to a New Salon" ('Hongssun TV')

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee shared an update, looking noticeably different after losing 11 kg.

On the 14th, the YouTube channel 'Hong Hyun-hee Jey-ssun's Hongssun TV' released a video titled "Please Watch This Too."

That day, Hong Hyun-hee left home early in the morning for a recording of the MBC variety show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere.'

At 7 a.m., she headed to a salon for hair and makeup. Hong Hyun-hee said, "I woke up at 6:30 a.m. for the first time in a while," and admitted she was feeling tired after her trip to Hawaii.

When the producer asked, "Are you tired?" Hong Hyun-hee made everyone laugh by replying, "Travel when you're young," offering a very practical piece of advice.

Although her schedule was packed from early morning, she did not neglect self-care. In the car, Hong Hyun-hee kept applying facial masks whenever she had a spare moment to stay hydrated.

After arriving at the hair and makeup salon, Hong Hyun-hee announced a new change, saying, "This is also a first. I changed salons."

She explained, "After losing weight, I wanted to make some changes. Shopddung was also getting too busy, so I moved because I wanted a fresh start and a new transformation."

Hong Hyun-hee recently drew attention after losing 11 kg through consistent exercise and diet management. She has continued to share her daily life on social media, showing that she has maintained her slimmer figure without regaining the weight and keeping up with her self-care routine.

Speaking about her newly moved salon, she said, "It's really hard to get a reservation here. It's a place where brides' bookings are completely full," expressing satisfaction.

She also had a hard time putting in her contact lenses. After finally getting them in, Hong Hyun-hee joked, "This is the kind of trouble you go through to look pretty. It's not easy," showing off her trademark playful wit.

Fans continue to show interest in Hong Hyun-hee, who has been changing not only her appearance but also her lifestyle habits after losing 11 kg.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer Jey-ssun in 2018, and the couple has one son.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.