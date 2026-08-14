"A Worry She Could Barely Say Out Loud" Kim Seung-hye Confesses 56 Days Before Giving Birth... The Reality of Being 32 Weeks Pregnant

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Seung-hye, who is a little over two months away from giving birth, has won widespread sympathy after candidly sharing the physical changes and discomforts she is experiencing as a woman in the late stages of pregnancy.

On the 14th, Kim Seung-hye updated her social networking service (SNS) with news that she had just 56 days left until delivery.

She posted a short video along with the caption, "A worry I can't even bring myself to say at 32 weeks pregnant."

In the video, Kim Seung-hye cheerfully stepped out the front door for an outing, only to suddenly sneeze and freeze with a startled expression. Sensing something, she turned around and went back inside. In the next scene, while brushing her teeth, she gagged slightly as she cleaned her tongue, then shut her eyes tightly in frustration.

The "worry she could not say out loud" that she revealed after reaching 32 weeks of pregnancy was a late-pregnancy urinary incontinence symptom that many pregnant women experience.

It was a lighthearted way of describing a natural discomfort that occurs when the growing fetus puts pressure on the bladder, especially when the abdomen suddenly tenses during sneezing or gagging.

Comedian Lee Eun-hyung, a "parenting veteran," left a relatable comment after seeing the video, saying, "I still get that sometimes..." which drew laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min, an expectant mother who has not yet reached full term, reacted with curiosity, saying, "What is that! Tell me too so I can prepare! I'm a sneeze maniac, you know."

Kim Seung-hye married fellow comedian Kim Hae-joon last year after a long public relationship. The couple is now actively communicating with fans through television, YouTube, and other platforms.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.