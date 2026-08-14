Kim Yong-man, Grandson of Kim Ku, Tells Ha Young, Who Is Facing Pro-Japanese Controversy, "You Can't Choose Your Parents, But What You Do Afterward Matters" ('Newsroom')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Kim Yong-man, a lawmaker from the Democratic Party of Korea and the great-grandson of independence activist Kim Ku, sent a direct message to actor Ha Young, who has been caught in controversy over her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities. He stressed that while people cannot choose their ancestors, what matters is how they act after learning about those wrongdoings.

Kim appeared on the interview segment "Straight Talk" of JTBC Newsroom, which aired on the 14th. The interview, held a day before the 81st anniversary of National Liberation Day of Korea, also touched on the recent controversy surrounding Ha Young's great-grandfather.

Kim is the great-grandson of Kim Ku. He is also the grandson of Kim Shin, the second son of Kim Ku and former Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force, and the son of Kim Yang, a former head of the Korea Veterans Association, continuing a family history rooted in the descendants of independence activists.

When the anchor brought up Ha Young's controversy, Kim began by saying, "You can't decide who your parents are when you are born as someone's child." He made clear that descendants cannot choose the actions of their ancestors.

Kim added, however, that the attitude shown after learning that fact is up to the descendant. He said an ancestor's path may have been one of independence activism or anti-national conduct, and noted that "what you do after learning that is the more important part."

He also said descendants do not need to feel intimidated because of their ancestors' mistakes. Kim emphasized that what matters is the path they choose to take from here, and said he hoped they would interpret and act on the issue from the perspective of historical justice. He added that if they show that kind of attitude, the public will be able to recognize it positively.

He also offered words of encouragement to Ha Young. Kim said he was aware of the controversy surrounding her and added, "Personally, I hope she will show a truly responsible and beautiful side."

Kim's remarks drew even more attention because they came as descendants of independence activists have been speaking out one after another about Ha Young. Earlier, Lee In-chul, the great-grandson of independence activist Song Gi-ju, also urged Ha Young and her family on MBN's The Punch to visit the Provisional Government building in Shanghai in person. Recalling his own visit to the site, Lee said he had been moved to tears as he imagined the hardships independence activists must have endured, and he expressed hope that Ha Young's side would also visit the historic site and reflect on the meaning of the independence movement.

The controversy surrounding Ha Young began after the July 7 broadcast of KBS2's Problem Child in House. At the time, Ha Young introduced her family as a "four-generation family of doctors" and shared that her great-grandfather studied medicine in Japan, opened a Western-style clinic in Hanyang, and treated Emperor Gojong. After the broadcast, it became known that her great-grandfather was Ahn Sang-ho, and the controversy spread as his activities during the Japanese colonial period came back into focus.

Ha Young's side initially denied the allegations, but later corrected its position after further confirmation. Ha Young also released a handwritten apology on the 12th, saying she learned of her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities while directly looking into related materials. She apologized, saying she regretted mentioning her family history with pride without properly understanding the painful history of the Japanese colonial era.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.