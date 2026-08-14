EXID's Jeong HyeRin Becomes Owner of Taco Restaurant With Monthly Sales of 140 Million Won... From Burnout to Restaurant Part-Time Work, Then a New Start ('Human Story')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] EXID's Jeong HyeRin has revealed how she overcame burnout and reinvented herself as the owner of a taco restaurant. She said there was a time when she was so unmotivated that she would not get out of bed until 3 or 4 p.m., but a part-time job at a restaurant helped her start moving again. She now runs a store that generates average monthly sales of 140 million won.

On the 14th, the YouTube channel Human Story released a video titled, "Why Formerly Successful Girl Group EXID's Jeong HyeRin Works at a Restaurant."

In the video, Jeong HyeRin went to work at a taco shop in Anguk, Seoul, and worked alongside the staff. Wearing an apron, she checked orders, made food herself, and served customers during a busy lunch rush.

The store opened last March and has now been operating for five months. When asked about monthly sales, Jeong HyeRin said, "On average, it's 140 million won." She added that after various expenses, about 40 million won remains, and explained that she runs the store with help from people around her rather than alone.

There was a reason the idol, once seen on glamorous stages, decided to enter the taco business. Jeong HyeRin said that, because of the nature of broadcast work, she could not simply decide to work whenever she wanted, and her income was also irregular. She explained that she began thinking about a more stable way to live and eventually challenged herself in the food service industry, an area she had long been interested in.

The starting point for the change she has made today was the burnout she experienced in the past. Jeong HyeRin, now in her 15th year since debut, said she spent a long time asking herself, "Why am I living? What do I like? What am I good at?"

Her lethargy began to affect her daily life. She said there were days when she would not get up until 3 or 4 p.m., and even getting out of bed was difficult. Jeong HyeRin recalled, "I had no reason to get up," and added, "I had lost my dream, but I still had to dream again. Then I started thinking about what I had done besides dancing and singing, and what I had tried on my own."

What she chose to get herself moving again was, unexpectedly, a part-time job at a restaurant. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeong HyeRin suddenly started working part-time and encountered people living different daily lives outside. She recalled, "It was shocking that people were so happy while I had wasted that time so carelessly."

The part-time job became an opportunity to discover new possibilities. Jeong HyeRin said she had been anxious about what she would do if she could no longer work in entertainment, because she felt she had only ever done dancing and singing. But after experiencing another kind of work firsthand, her thinking changed. She said that taking on a new field in the food service industry itself gave her hope that she could do other things too.

She also had to let go of the public's gaze on celebrities doing other kinds of work. Jeong HyeRin said she was initially conscious of how people viewed an entertainer running a business, but added, "When I thought about it, I wondered why I should care about that." In the end, stepping outside the frame of being a celebrity made new challenges possible.

Jeong HyeRin is currently working as the owner of the taco shop while continuing her EXID activities. Emphasizing that she has not quit idol work, she is also expanding into other areas such as being a disc jockey and appearing in a musical. She also shared that the period when even getting out of bed felt difficult lasted for about two years. Looking back, she said that if she had not started the restaurant part-time job then, she might still not have discovered a new side of herself. She advised people going through similar times, "Put on your shoes and go outside, even if it's only for five minutes."

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.