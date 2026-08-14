"Son Dam-bi Warns People to 'Tone It Down,' Takes a Brief Break From YouTube... 'Internal Reasons'"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi said she will pause YouTube uploads for one week due to internal reasons.

On the 14th, Son Dam-bi posted an announcement about the video uploads on her YouTube channel, saying, "Hello, everyone! This is Dambi Son."

Son Dam-bi said, "This week, I will be taking a one-week break from uploading videos due to internal reasons," and added, "I am sorry to those who have been waiting."

She did not say exactly what those internal reasons were. It is only a temporary break, not a long-term suspension of her YouTube activities.

Son Dam-bi also hinted at a return next week, saying, "I will prepare more substantial and entertaining videos and come back next week looking healthy and bright."

She then greeted fans, saying, "Please take care of your health and have a pleasant week. Thank you always for your support."

Earlier, Son Dam-bi had sparked unexpected debate last month after posting a photo from a trip in which she was sitting on a bed wearing sneakers inside a hotel room.

At the time, some internet users criticized the image of wearing shoes on a hotel bed, calling it "bad manners." Others defended Son Dam-bi, saying the criticism was excessive for a personal travel photo.

As the controversy continued, Son Dam-bi spoke out directly.

Two days later, she responded on her social networking service, saying, "This is a hotel where you enter wearing shoes. They are even brand-new shoes. What exactly is rude about that?"

She also made clear her displeasure, saying, "I hope people will tone it down," and drew a line against what she saw as excessive criticism.

About a month later, Son Dam-bi drew attention again by announcing a one-week break from YouTube.

However, her side only described the pause as being due to "internal reasons" and did not mention any connection to the earlier social networking service controversy.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former speed skating athlete Lee Kyou-hyuk in 2022 and gave birth to a daughter in April last year.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.