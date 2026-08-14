Choi Jun-hee on her latest cosmetic procedure: "My mother Choi Jin-sil was a natural beauty, while I’m artificial" — a candid admission

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and an influencer, shared an update after her third eye surgery and spoke candidly about cosmetic procedures and malicious comments.

On the 14th, Choi Jun-hee posted a video on her social networking service titled "Day 3 after incision double eyelid surgery and my honest thoughts on cosmetic procedures."

Choi Jun-hee said, "I’m so grateful that so many people have said my double eyelid surgery looks pretty. It’s only been three days since the operation, and I feel really good," adding, "The swelling is not as bad as I expected, and I’ve been eating foods that help reduce it like crazy, so it seems to be going down well."

She then showed a cool attitude toward public reactions, news coverage, and malicious comments about cosmetic procedures.

Choi Jun-hee explained, "When you get cosmetic surgery, a lot of articles come out about it. I used to be a little stressed about that, but everything is fine except for the malicious articles that are written in a sarcastic tone. I did have cosmetic surgery, and that’s a fact."

She added, "I’ve always said that since we only live once, I want to live as the best version of Choi Jun-hee," and continued, "When my boyfriend, now my husband, and I first started dating, he was conservative and very worried about cosmetic surgery. But now, when I explain logically, ‘I want this area to look better, and I’m thinking about it,’ he understands everything."

Choi Jun-hee, who said this was her third eye surgery, also recounted the ups and downs of her cosmetic procedures. "I had my first surgery in my first year of high school for 1 million won because it was cheap, but it wasn’t very good. I liked the second surgery, but after three or four years, I got a stye in one eye and kept rubbing it, so the eyelid loosened, and the other eye became an in-line double eyelid," she said. "I also think my sudden weight loss from the 50-kilogram range to 41 kilograms affected the double eyelid line."

In response to some netizens who asked, "When will this obsession with appearance end?" she confidently replied, "I still have two or three more procedures on my list that I want to get. I’ll do them one by one."

She went on to say, "There will probably be a lot more articles about me in the future, but there’s nothing I can do about that. People keep saying I look a lot like my mother, but my mom, the late Choi Jin-sil, was a complete natural beauty and the ultimate woman among women. I’m an artificially made queen, so I guess I’ll keep living this kind of life," while also adding, "But I’m very satisfied. These days, what’s there to criticize about cosmetic surgery? Everyone does it." She showed off her trademark blunt humor.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee, born in 2003, is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late former baseball player Cho Seong-min. She recently held a wedding ceremony with her husband, who is 11 years older and whom she had dated for a long time, and she is currently actively communicating with fans as an influencer.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.