"Ramen Broth Dripping on the Script"... Jun Hyun-moo Caught in a 'Ramen Mukbang' on a Flight to Mexico

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo revealed an episode in which he ate twice as much ramen as usual after returning from Mexico, where he had gone to cover the FIFA World Cup.

In episode 7 of MBN and Channel S's "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4," which aired on the 14th, Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube visited Uijeongbu and, on locals' recommendations, stopped by a popular budae-jjigae restaurant.

KwakTube, who was visiting Uijeongbu for the first time that day, said, "This is my first time in Uijeongbu," but named budae-jjigae as the first dish that came to mind.

Jun Hyun-moo agreed, saying that budae-jjigae is one of the dishes that represents K-food. The two then went straight out into the street to ask residents for restaurant recommendations and headed to the budae-jjigae spot chosen by local people.

After arriving at the restaurant, the two showed their excitement as they looked over the autographs of celebrities displayed throughout the place. Once seated, KwakTube asked whether a U.S. military base still existed in Uijeongbu, showing interest in the origins of budae-jjigae.

Jun Hyun-moo then continued the conversation by recalling his own experience of training in Uijeongbu while preparing for the KATUSA exam.

A little later, when the long-awaited budae-jjigae arrived, the two launched into a full-scale mukbang. During the meal, Jun Hyun-moo shared an episode from a recent three-day trip to Mexico for FIFA World Cup coverage, when he put on an especially memorable ramen mukbang.

Jun Hyun-moo admitted that at the time, he ate about twice as much ramen as he normally would.

KwakTube also remembered the scene vividly. He laughed as he exposed Jun Hyun-moo's behavior, saying, "I could smell the ramen from nearby. It turned out he was eating a huge amount of ramen behind me."

Jun Hyun-moo also made a self-confession, saying, "There were a few drops of ramen broth on the script." The moment added to the humor, as he had been unable to stop his ramen mukbang even while looking at the script for the broadcast.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.